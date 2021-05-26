Read This Powerful Statement From Darnella Frazier, Who Filmed George Floyd's Murder

Darnella Frazier, the teenage bystander who filmed George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, was awarded an honorary Pulitzer Prize on Friday. Frazier was given a “special citation” for “courageously” filming a video that spurred racial justice protests around the world and highlighted the “crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quests for truth and justice,” the Pulitzer Prize committee said. Last month, on the anniversary of Floyd’s death, Frazier wrote a Facebook post reflecting on her actions. “It changed me. It changed how I viewed life. It made me realize how dangerous it is to be Black in America,” she wrote. “We shouldn’t have to walk on eggshells around police officers, the same people that are supposed to protect and serve.”