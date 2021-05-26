Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Read This Powerful Statement From Darnella Frazier, Who Filmed George Floyd's Murder

By Joe Hernandez
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Darnella Frazier, who was 17 when she recorded George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis last year in a clip that would go viral and become a key piece of evidence against his killer, says she's "proud" of what she did even though it changed the course of her life. In an...

www.wfae.org
WFAE

WFAE

2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
689K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Race#Guilty Of Murder#Black Woman#Clip#Home Video#Cup Foods#Npr#Second Degree Murder#Murdering People#Officer#April#Thugs#Racial Justice#Tape#Truth#Reporters#Everyone Talks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Raleigh, NCPosted by
WRAL News

'Appalling': George Floyd's cousin reacts to video mocking his murder

Raleigh, N.C. — A video posted to social media appears to show two North Carolina middle school students mockingly re-enacting the murder of George Floyd. In the video, just a few seconds long, one student kneels on the other's neck and gives a thumbs-up as the other student says "I can't breathe." The student recording the video can be heard laughing.
Politicsthecut.com

Darnella Frazier Was Awarded a Pulitzer Citation

On Friday, this year’s Pulitzer Prizes were announced, which included a special citation for Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed the murder of George Floyd. The Pulitzer Prize Board honored Frazier “for courageously recording the murder of George Floyd, a video that spurred protests against police brutality around the world, highlighting the crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quest for truth and justice.”
Reno, NVKOLO TV Reno

Black Nevadans reflect on George Floyd’s murder

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - One year ago, George Floyd was murdered by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Since that day, we’ve witnessed increased scrutiny of policing across America, racial unrest, and a riot in downtown Reno. Some of our black community members share their perspectives as they reflect on the last 12 months.
Violent CrimesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Teen Who Filmed George Floyd’s Death Is Awarded Honorary Pulitzer Prize

Darnella Frazier, the teenage bystander who filmed George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police, was awarded an honorary Pulitzer Prize on Friday. Frazier was given a “special citation” for “courageously” filming a video that spurred racial justice protests around the world and highlighted the “crucial role of citizens in journalists’ quests for truth and justice,” the Pulitzer Prize committee said. Last month, on the anniversary of Floyd’s death, Frazier wrote a Facebook post reflecting on her actions. “It changed me. It changed how I viewed life. It made me realize how dangerous it is to be Black in America,” she wrote. “We shouldn’t have to walk on eggshells around police officers, the same people that are supposed to protect and serve.”
Minoritiesreformjudaism.org

What is Juneteenth to a Black Jew?

Editor's Note: This piece was originally published 6/16/2020 and has been updated since. In the United States, the only widely celebrated holiday commemorating Black American rights is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. But as the U.S. reckons with its history of systemic racism, particularly in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, many have begun learning about the lesser-known but incredibly important holiday of Juneteenth, which we observe on June 19: the day commemorating the legal freedom of enslaved Black Americans.
Fremont County, WYpinedaleroundup.com

Confession rejected as evidence in murder trial

RIVERTON — A woman’s murder confession will not be allowed in evidence because she was not granted an attorney during her police interview after requesting one. A Fremont County District Court judge made the ruling Monday. BenniLee Strock, 39, had confessed to stabbing her husband, Jeffrey Strock, during a midnight...
Violent Crimes927theblock.com

A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who Mistook His Daughter’s Ashes For Drugs

One year ago, Dartavius Barnes experienced one of the most earth-shattering experiences anyone can live through, when he was stopped by police in Springfield, in April 2020. The encounter forever etched in his memory, signaled the day where law enforcement officials confiscated the ashes of his daughter Ta’Naja, who died of neglect and starvation in 2019, mistaking it for illegal drugs.
Violent Crimeswcn247.com

Case of man accused in Canada anti-Muslim attack adjourned

LONDON, Ontario (AP) — The man accused of deliberately running over and killing four members of a Muslim family in Canada has had his case adjourned to next week. Nathaniel Veltman made a brief virtual appearance in court Thursday to face four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. Veltman says he is still in the process of retaining a lawyer. He has yet to enter a plea. Police allege the attack in London, Ontario was a planned and premeditated act that targeted Muslims. Veltman is set to return to court on June 14.
PetsPosted by
WFAE

The U.S. Capitol Police Are Adding An Emotional Support Dog To The Force

The U.S. Capitol Police have added a four-legged officer to their ranks. Two-year-old Lila, a black Labrador retriever, will serve as the department's full-time emotional support animal. "We are thrilled to welcome the newest member of our Department!" the announcement said. Lila joins the force several months after the Jan....
Minorities76crimes.com

Please help free 2 gay men, outed and arrested at work

Second of a series of articles about LGBT victims of homophobia who are imprisoned at Yaoundé Central Prison in Cameroon. They fell in love at work. Allen was a company accountant; Nick, a secretary. When they met, their eyes locked on each other — discreetly. Before long, their relationship deepened and they moved in together.
ReligionPosted by
WFAE

A Nun Stole $835,000 From A School To Feed A Gambling Habit, Prosecutors Say

A retired California nun has agreed to plead guilty to stealing $835,339 from a Catholic elementary school where she was the principal — in part to fund her gambling habit. Mary Margaret Kreuper, 79, is charged with one count of money laundering and one count of wire fraud, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. It said she agreed to plead to both federal charges, which carry a maximum prison term of 40 years.
Minoritiesholrmagazine.com

Sasha Johnson , Black Lives Matter Activist Shot by a Group of Men

Sasha Johnson was shot in the head at a party in Southwark, London. Many speculate that the attack happened after Johnson received several death threats. However, London’s Metropolitan Police says there isn’t sufficient evidence to prove that it was a targeted shooting. Sasha Johnson, a 27-year-old and mother of two,...