Critics hail Cruella's 'wild swings' and eye-popping costumes in Disney villain's 'chaotic' origin flick

By Josh Weiss
syfy.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow do you humanize a woman who likes to skin innocent puppies for the sake of her own fur obssession? That's the immense hurdle Disney had to overcome when it green-lit Cruella, an origin movie about the fashion-crazy villain of 101 Dalmatians. The project, which stars Oscar-winner Emma Stone (La La Land) in the title role, is just two days away from release, and critics are finally allowed to share their thoughts on it.

