First lady Jill Biden to tour GRCC pop-up vaccine clinic

By Danielle Nelson
Grand Rapids Business Journal
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst lady Jill Biden will be visiting Grand Rapids Community College on Thursday as it hosts a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at GRCC’s Administration Building, 415 E. Fulton St. Biden’s visit will highlight the partnership between federal pharmacy partners and community colleges. The first lady, who...

grbj.com
