Five suspects - all young women - have now been arrested in connection with the Feb. 14 assault and murder of a 20-year-old Loganville woman. The Gwinnett County Police Department said Kennedy Collins, 17, and Jocelyn Spencer, 17, both from Loganville, and two 16-year-old girls from Snellville were arrested this week on charges related to the death of Faith Burns. Another suspect in the case, 17-year-old Damia Mitchell of Snellville, turned herself in to police on Feb. 16.