Martinsville, VA

Reversion for Martinsville could become real today

By BULLETIN STAFF
Martinsville Bulletin
 25 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Martinsville City Council and the Henry County Board of Supervisors this evening will have a joint meeting at which we expect them to announce their agreement about the city's plan to revert to a town in the county. The meeting is at 6 p.m. at the New College Institute. We could hear some specifics from this long and winding process that will affect every citizen of the city and the county. If you want to catch up on the reporting, the issues and commentary about this subject, we've put it together for you in this list.

martinsvillebulletin.com
