Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Brazil identifies coronavirus strain from India in traveler through Sao Paulo, Rio airports

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 15 days ago

SAO PAULO, May 26 (Reuters) - A traveler arriving in Brazil has been diagnosed with the B.1.617.2 coronavirus strain from India, Sao Paulo health officials said on Wednesday, adding to concerns about the new strain fueling one of the world’s deadliest outbreaks.

Brazil has lost more than 450,000 lives to COVID-19, the worst death toll outside the United States, and has struggled to contain transmission of homegrown variants or to accelerate a sputtering vaccination campaign.

Following the treatment of crew members who contracted the B.1.617.2 variant on a cargo ship on Brazil’s northern coast last week, the case confirmed on Wednesday raised alarms about the new variant passing through two of the country’s busiest airports.

The 32-year-old patient, a resident of Campos dos Goytacazes in Rio de Janeiro state, landed at Guarulhos International Airport near Sao Paulo on May 22, state officials said.

The passenger was tested for COVID-19 by federal health agency Anvisa, but by the time Sao Paulo authorities were informed of the positive result, he had flown onward to Rio de Janeiro, according to a statement from state officials.

Sao Paulo’s Adolfo Lutz Institute received the test material and announced the result of the sequencing on Wednesday.

Sao Paulo health authorities said they requested a complete list of the passengers on the flight coming from India, as well as the names of all airport staff and other people who may have had contact with the passenger, for monitoring and isolation. (Reporting by Ana Mano in Sao Paulo and Pedro Fonseca in Rio de Janeiro Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rio De Janeiro#United States#Adolfo Lutz Institute#Sao Paulo Authorities#Coronavirus Strain#Janeiro State#Janeiro Editing#Transmission#Country#Homegrown Variants#Reporting#Health Authorities#Treatment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Related
SoccerMetro International

Soccer-Brazil names Rio among host venues for Copa America

BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazil named Rio de Janeiro and three other cities as host venues for the Copa America on Tuesday in a move that appeared to strengthen the likelihood of the tournament taking place, even as a Supreme Court judge asked President Jair Bolsonaro to explain his surprise decision. The...
Public HealthPosted by
WDBO

Vietnam finds new virus variant, hybrid of India, UK strains

HANOI, Vietnam — (AP) — Vietnam has discovered a new coronavirus variant that’s a hybrid of strains first found in India and the U.K., the Vietnamese health minister said Saturday. Nguyen Thanh Long said scientists examined the genetic makeup of the virus that had infected some recent patients, and found...
Worldmelodyinter.com

Travel ban: 9 passengers from India, Brazil, Turkey test positive for COVID-19- Lagos govt

Drafts medical personnel to passengers hotels for monitoring. .58,975 positive for the virus, 356 deaths recorded so far. ..Says 14m people need vaccination for herd immunity. Lagos State Government has revealed that since the commencement of the new guidelines and the ban on non-Nigerians travelling from three countries, India, Brazil, and Turkey, into Nigeria, nine passengers into the state have tested positive for COVID-19 and successfully isolated to prevent community transmission.
Public HealthTODAY.com

New coronavirus strain detected in Vietnam

Jenna Bush Hager's June 2021 book club pick will transport you to the beach. A highly transmissible new coronavirus strain has been detected in Vietnam that authorities say is a hybrid of variants found in India and the U.K. Meanwhile, President Biden set a 90-day deadline for U.S. intelligence agencies to get closer to knowing the origins of COVID-19. NBC’s Janis Mackey Frayer reports for TODAY.
TravelFinancial Times

Coronavirus latest: Ryanair urges UK to scrap curbs on travel from EU for fully vaccinated

Sarah Provan, Alistair Gray, George Steer and Leke Oso Alabi in London and George Russell in Hong Kong. Italy’s revised GDP figures show country sidestepping recession. Italy avoided recession as revised statistics showed that the economy had expanded in the first three months of the year, pointing to unexpected resilience ahead of a rebound forecast for the second quarter.
California StateSacramento Observer

What California can learn from COVID hotspots India and Brazil

(CBM) – While some Americans are reluctant to take the coronavirus vaccines, which are widely available, they would do well to look to other parts of the world where people are desperate for the medication. In California, 35% of African Americans are partially vaccinated, according to state data. More than...
Public Healthnysepost.com

Coronavirus Strain First Found In India Named "Delta Variant"

Coronavirus variants with clunky, alphanumeric names have now been assigned the letters of the Greek Alphabet in a bid to simplify discussion and pronunciation while avoiding stigma. Pakistan on Friday confirmed that the "Indian strain" of the coronavirus - a "double-mutant" variant - was detected in the country, Dunya News...
Public Healthupdatenews360.com

Brazil reports 39,637 coronavirus cases and 873 deaths

Brazil has had 39,637 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 873 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Sunday. The numbers reflect a weekend drop-in registered cases and deaths. On a rolling seven-day average, Brazil is reporting more than 1,800 deaths a day.
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Asian Airports Deal With New Virus Strains

SINGAPORE—Asia ended 2020 with a handful of success stories in combatting COVID-19 with Taiwan, Vietnam and to some extent Singapore all reporting low community outbreaks. All were able to take the opportunity to revive their struggling aviation sector by either falling back on domestic travel or... Subscription Required. Asian Airports...
SoccerFOX Sports

Brazil top court to rule on country as Copa America host

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's top court scheduled an emergency session for Thursday to decide whether or not the Copa America will be allowed to kick off three days later. It is the latest move casting doubt on a tournament that lost its original co-hosts, Colombia and Argentina, and faces resistance from fans and players amid the region's alarming COVID-19 numbers.
Public Healthalaturkaonline.com

India registers 114,460 coronavirus infections

NEW DELHI (AA) – India recorded its lowest daily coronavirus numbers in two months on Sunday, according to the Health Ministry. "India reports 1.14 Lakh [114,460] daily new cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in 60 days," said a statement from the ministry. It said the total coronavirus mark...
Public Healthmorns.ca

COVID-19 variant first identified in India will be dominant strain in Peel Region in a month: Loh

Peel Region’s medical officer of health says a more virulent COVID-19 variant of concern will soon become the dominant strain in Peel ahead of any other region in Ontario. Dr. Lawrence Loh said the B.1.617 variant, which was recently dubbed Delta by the World Health Organization, could displace and overtake the current dominant B.1.1.7 variant, now known as Alpha, within one month.
Soccerlatinamericanews.net

Goianiense sink Sao Paulo to go top of Brazil's Serie A

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 5 (Xinhua) -- Atletico Goianiense continued their impressive start to the Brazilian Serie A season on Saturday with a 2-0 home victory over Sao Paulo. Eder Ferreira opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a close-range header after a curling Natanael Pimenta free-kick from the left wing.
Worldbrentwoodlive.co.uk

Coronavirus: Portugal to be removed from green travel list amid rising cases

Portugal will be added to the amber travel list as Transport Secretary Grant Shapps raised concerns of a new coronavirus mutation and rising cases. The holiday hotspot, including the islands of Madeira and the Azores, will be removed from the green list exempting the need to quarantine on return from 4am on Tuesday.
Soccerwcn247.com

Brazil squad agrees to play in Copa America despite concerns

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil's national squad has agreed to play in the Copa America despite expressing concerns over staging the event in their home country. The South American continental championship kicks off on Sunday. Brazil was picked as emergency host after Colombia and Argentina were dropped. Players used social media to publish a message saying they are “unsatisfied” with South American soccer organizers in the process of bringing the tournament to Brazil “but w will never say no to the Brazilian national team.” The COVID-19 pandemic is resulted in more than 475,000 deaths in Brazil.
Public Healthindiaeveryday.com

Coronavirus variant causing increased disease severity identified in India

The samples of the variant, first identified in Brazil last year, were collected as part of the ongoing SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance. Top News Right .... Coronavirus variant causing increased disease severity identified in India. This article is published at 09 June 2021 04:54 from Popular India News, click on the read full article link below to see further details.
Public HealthMetro International

Mastercard drops branding from Copa America amid COVID concerns

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Mastercard Inc has decided to temporarily remove its branding from the Copa America amid criticism over a last-minute decision to host the soccer tournament in Brazil, which is struggling with one of the world’s worst COVID-19 outbreaks. In a statement to Reuters on Wednesday, Mastercard said...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

Brazil's imports of Argentine corn start to arrive

SAO PAULO, June 9 (Reuters) - The first shipments of Argentine corn have begun to arrive in Brazil to where a national crop failure, record high prices and high demand from the meat industry has made companies such as BRF Brasil Foods SA and JBS SA turn to imports. A...