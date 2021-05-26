Illinois Horsemen Urge Antitrust Investigation Over Alleged Arlington Park-Rivers Casino Link
The following statement was issued by the Illinois Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association:. The Illinois attorney general's office has been urged to investigate whether Churchill Downs Inc. committed state or federal antitrust violations when it took a series of steps to preclude casino gaming and diminish pari-mutuel wagering at a site in close proximity to its Rivers Casino in Des Plaines, Ill.www.paulickreport.com