Malaysia Now Has More Covid Cases Per Million People Than India
SINGAPORE — Malaysia's daily Covid-19 cases are climbing rapidly and have surpassed India's on one critical measure, according to statistics site Our World in Data. India has been experiencing a devastating second wave since April and has the world's second largest Covid caseload. The country's daily case count, while trending downward, has remained elevated at hundreds of thousands of infections — far exceeding Malaysia's few thousands a day.www.nbcbayarea.com