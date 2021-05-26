Malaysia Now Has More Covid Cases Per Million People Than India

KUALA LUMPUR, June 22 — Bakri MP Yeo Bee Yin has urged the government to utilise private testing laboratories as a means to ramp up Covid-19 testing and screening. In a statement today, Yeo stated that with Covid-19 cases still at worrying levels, there is a critical need for the government to ramp up mass testing among the general population by utilising the private sector as a way to not only complement but also boost the efficacy of Covid-19 measures done by the Ministry of Health (MoH).