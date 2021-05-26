Cancel
Malaysia Now Has More Covid Cases Per Million People Than India

By Yen Nee Lee, CNBC
NBC Bay Area
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE — Malaysia's daily Covid-19 cases are climbing rapidly and have surpassed India's on one critical measure, according to statistics site Our World in Data. India has been experiencing a devastating second wave since April and has the world's second largest Covid caseload. The country's daily case count, while trending downward, has remained elevated at hundreds of thousands of infections — far exceeding Malaysia's few thousands a day.

