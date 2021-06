ALLEN PARK -- Mark Brunell was confident his 17 years of NFL playing experience would help him connect with his quarterbacks, and it sure sounds like he was onto something. The Lions quarterbacks coach has been on the field in his new role for the first time over these past couple of weeks for Organized Team Activities and minicamp. Brunell previously spoke about the most effective quarterback coaches from his playing days, saying they typically stood in the pocket for live reps before taking to coaching.