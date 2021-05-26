Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

‘Breakthrough’ infections are rare, and just 2% result in COVID-19 deaths, CDC says

By Melissa Healy, Los Angeles Times Published:
Columbian
 29 days ago

LOS ANGELES — In a four-month span during which the U.S. vaccination campaign was in a race against a spate of COVID-19 surges, a nationwide study has found that roughly 10,000 people became infected with the coronavirus after they had received all their recommended doses. Two percent of those patients...

www.columbian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Offit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Infections#Cdc#Covid Data Tracker#Vanderbilt#Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson#Children S Hospital#Americans#Columbian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Related
Maine Statefoxbangor.com

Maine CDC: 50 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

AUGUSTA — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said Sunday that 50 more cases of COVID-19 have been reported around the state. The new coronavirus cases bring the statewide total since March of last year to 68,590, according to state health officials. No new deaths were reported Sunday,...
Public HealthWatauga Democrat

CDC issues health advisory for RSV uptick, AppHealthCare monitoring

BOONE — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a health advisory June 10 to notify clinicians and caregivers about increased interseasonal respiratory syncytial virus activity across the Southern United States including Northing Carolina. According to the CDC, RSV is an RNA virus of the genus Orthopneumovirus, family Pneumoviridae,...
Public HealthDaily Review & Sunday Review

Guthrie says COVID-19 infection is rare but possible for fully vaccinated

SAYRE — Guthrie officials highlighted Thursday that the COVID-19 vaccines have significantly reduced the number of infections despite the small possibility of reinfections happening after vaccination. “For those people who are fully vaccinated, we have not had any deaths and we have not had anybody go into the ICU,” said...
Women's HealthPosted by
Audacy

COVID-19 vaccine recommended in pregnancy, CDC says

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — If you are considering becoming pregnant or you are pregnant, should you get the COVID-19 vaccine?. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the risk of severe effects of COVID-19 is greater in pregnant women than in non-pregnant women, and it is recommended that women who are pregnant or considering pregnancy get the vaccine.
Rapid City Journal

State reports 23 new COVID-19 infections and three deaths

Thursday's report from the South Dakota Department of Health included 23 new infections and three COVID-19 deaths. That brings June's total to 12 deaths and the overall death toll of the pandemic in the state to 2,026. The deaths included one woman and two men, all over age 70. The...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Rates of COVID-19 infection, death continue to decline in Massachusetts

Metrics tracking the severity of COVID-19 infections in Massachusetts continued to drop Saturday to some of the lowest levels seen since the start of the pandemic. The state’s Department of Public Health reported just two confirmed deaths from the virus, along with 113 new infections and a seven-day average rate of positive tests dropping to 0.44 percent (0.60 percent with college testing factored out).
Tooele County, UTtooeleonline.com

CDC finds COVID-19 vaccines reduce infection by 91%

Vaccinated people also less likely to transmit COVID, says CDC study ♦. A new CDC study found that COVID-19 vaccines reduce the risk of infection by a “significant amount.”. Getting a COVID-19 vaccine could reduce an individual’s risk of infection by 91%, for those fully vaccinated, according to a press...
Public Healthgranthshala.com

CDC panel to discuss COVID-19 vaccination, rare heart issues

Reports of heart inflammation in a small proportion of Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine recipients, mainly men under the age of 30 being reviewed The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s advisory panel is set to meet Friday to discuss the issue further. Tom Shimabukuro, deputy director of the Office...
Posted by
Forbes

The CDC Just Changed Its Covid-19 Alert Level For Cruises

With cruise lines preparing to start sailing from U.S. ports in a matter of weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just officially changed its travel alert level for cruising. The agency has downgraded the warning from Level 4, “very high,” meaning unsafe for anyone to take a...
Anchorage Daily News

Tracking COVID-19 in Alaska: 42 new infections and no deaths reported Wednesday

We're making this important information available without a subscription as a public service. But we depend on reader support to do this work. Please consider supporting independent journalism in Alaska, at just $3.69 a week for an online subscription. Alaska on Wednesday reported 42 new coronavirus infections identified over two...
Public HealthSun-Journal

Maine CDC reports another low COVID-19 caseload and no deaths Saturday

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday reported 43 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths, with state officials dialing back their vaccination campaign as the population nears a 65 percent rate of immunization. Of the 1.18 million Mainers eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, 64.53 percent...
MedicalXpress

Disadvantaged neighborhoods see more COVID-19 infections and deaths

New York City neighborhoods that had higher levels of socioeconomic disadvantage experienced more COVID-19 infections and deaths, according to Mount Sinai scientists who created a neighborhood-level COVID-19 inequity index. The index measured factors that fueled inequities in the residents' lives, such as employment and commuting patterns, population density of their...
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

CDC: Nearly every adult COVID-19 death is now "entirely preventable"

Adult deaths from COVID-19 are "at this point entirely preventable" thanks to vaccines, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky said during a White House coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. Why it matters: Deaths from the virus have dramatically decreased since their peak in early 2021, but the U.S....
Public Healthheart.org

CDC investigating rare myocarditis in teens, young adults; COVID-19 vaccine still advised for all who are eligible

DALLAS, Saturday, June 12, 2021 – On Thursday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted health care professionals that the COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Technical Work Group (VaST) of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is meeting next Friday, June 18, to review cases of myocarditis, a rare but serious inflammation of the heart, reported in adolescents and young adults after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna. The CDC is continuing to monitor VAERS and the VSD for cases of myocarditis, which may be occurring more often in males rather than females; more frequently after the second dose rather than the first dose of either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine; and with symptoms typically appearing within 3 days of the dose of vaccine. The CDC also urges clinicians to consult with cardiologists for patients appearing with symptoms of myocarditis or a heart-related condition for additional testing and treatment.
News-Medical.net

Study provides treatment guidance for children and adolescents with multisystem inflammatory syndrome

An analysis conducted by a group of investigators including Tamara Bradford, MD, Associate Professor of Pediatrics at LSU Health New Orleans School of Medicine, found that children and adolescents with Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) initially treated with intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) plus glucocorticoids had a lower risk of new or persistent cardiovascular dysfunction than IVIG alone.
PharmaceuticalsFranklin Banner-Tribune

CDC study shows mRNA vaccines 91% effective

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study finds the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna), authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, reduce the risk of infection by 91% for fully vaccinated people. This adds to the growing body of real-world evidence of their effectiveness. Importantly, this study...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

Rash, Itch After COVID Vaccine Rare & Quickly Resolves

Last Updated: June 23, 2021. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Rashes, itchiness and other skin problems can develop after people receive COVID-19 vaccines, but such problems are rare and go away quickly, new research shows. For the study, the researchers looked at more than 40,000 employees of a...