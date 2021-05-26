Cancel
Video Games

Daily Deals: Xbox Series X Wireless Headset and PS5 Pulse Headset Are Back in Stock

By Eric Song
IGN
 16 days ago

The new Xbox Series X|S Wireless Headset and PS5 Pulse 3D Headset have certainly not been very easy to find... up till now. If you've been after one of the new headsets, then you're in luck, because both are currently in stock and available to purchase without any difficulties. The Xbox headset has been out of stock for quite a while, but right now it looks like several vendors have received a fresh batch of inventory. The PS5 Pulse 3D Headset has started showing up more consistently since the beginning of May. A few other hard-to-find PS5 accessories, the media remote and the DualSense charging station, are also in stock for immediate delivery.

www.ign.com
