Blade Fishing Report: Pack mentality not for every angler

By Matt Markey
Toledo Blade
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleThe best angling information from area experts. ■ Lake Erie: With the millions of walleye inhabiting the big lake, and the fact that several robust hatches in recent years seemingly have filled the Western Basin with ideal “keeper” size fish and made limit catches the norm, it can get a bit crowded out there. On the weekends it is not unusual to see large, loose packs of a hundred or more boats working the same area, often a section of the lake where schools of walleye have shown up on the sophisticated electronics most boats now carry. This “runnin' with the crowd” or following the pack is not for everyone. Charter captain Eric Hirzel said he took his clients on an extensive run last weekend to find quiet water and “fish away from the crowds.” After locating an open-water area west of the Lake Erie Islands that displayed a moderate number of marks on the high-tech fish finder, Hirzel and his crew ran worm harnesses and found steady action. They landed more than 30 fish and the 24-fish limit they kept averaged 3.3 pounds. “Slow-moving harnesses are magical when you are trying to get picky fish to bite in gin clear water,” Hirzel said. Elsewhere on the lake, the pros at Netcraft report that both trolling and casting anglers are finding success while working the water around the islands and the reef complex. Bandit Walleye Deep Divers and Berkley Flicker Minnows trolled behind planer boards at 1.5 to 2 miles per hour have induced consistent bites. For the casting crowd, limits have been coming for anglers that locate schools of active fish and then work crawler harnesses and weight-forward spinners such as Erie Dearies.

