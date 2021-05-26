Ask a Technician: TIMEMORE Hand Grinders

The ONLY vegan cocktail you want on the patio this summer is here. These Strawberry Hibiscus Margaritas are absolutely refreshing and simple to make. After a hot day at the beach, you are going to want to sip on one of these margs. Brew up some hibiscus tea before you leave for the beach and put it in the fridge to chill so that by the time you are back it will take you ten minutes tops to throw these hibiscus margaritas together. They are GOOD.