Ask a Technician: TIMEMORE Hand Grinders

By Katrina Yentch
baristamagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get some answers to common questions about hand coffee grinders. Lately, through our “Ask a Technician” series, we’ve been getting useful advice from a variety of coffee product companies, some of which debunks common misconceptions about their equipment, as well as provides maintenance tips to make your own coffee goods last forever. Today, we chat with Dora Wang, who manages the overseas social media operations for manual hand grinder manufacturer TIMEMORE Coffee. She gives us info on how to clean hand grinders, when to replace them, and much more.

www.baristamagazine.com
