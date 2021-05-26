Cancel
Lifestyle

Inside the launch of Travis Scott’s fast-selling spiked seltzer

By Laura Entis
campaignlive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAgency partners: Weber Shandwick (PR, media relations) Within 12 hours of launching, rapper Travis Scott’s spiked seltzer brand Cacti sold out online. Conversations with Anheuser-Busch and Scott started a little over a year ago, said David Stromberg, Scott’s manager. “Once we decided to create a seltzer, it took roughly eight...

www.campaignlive.com
Person
Travis Scott
White Plains, NY – Dos Equis® is launching Dos Equis® Ranch Water Hard Seltzer, the latest innovation to join the popular Mexican Import portfolio, inspired by the flavors of the classic West Texas drink: tequila, sparkling mineral water, and lime. Dos Equis® Ranch Water is a hard seltzer with country soul, carefully crafted for those bone-dry summer days, when a regular refreshment just won’t cut it. Dos Equis® Ranch Water will be available in the classic lime flavor in 6-pack 12 oz. cans at 90 calories, 4.5% ABV, and 0g carbs, and 24 oz. single serve cans at 180 calories, 4.5% ABV, and 0g carbs. The Dos Equis® Ranch Water product allows retailers to leverage Dos Equis’® trusted brand to drive penetration with hard seltzer drinkers in the category. With the success of the initial launch in Texas this Spring, the innovation will expand to additional markets in September 2021, including AZ, NM, CO, CA, NV, LA, OK, NY, NJ, and MA. The brand will look to offer a variety pack in Texas later in the year.