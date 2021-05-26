Inside the launch of Travis Scott’s fast-selling spiked seltzer

Travis Scott is one of the biggest artists in the world at this point and his various endorsement deals are proof of this. He is a recognizable name that pretty well every music fan has heard of, and it's all very well deserved. He has always been an innovator when it comes to his sound and as a result, fans are always looking forward to what he will drop next. In fact, this innovation has also brought some awards his way and in June, he will be receiving yet another big honor.