Karen Burnham Reviews Short Fiction: Tor.com, BCS, Strange Horizons, Aurealis, and Fantasy

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe stories in Tor.com I read this month leaned heavily toward horror, with three edited by Ellen Datlow and the fourth a vampire story edited by Jonathan Strahan. “Shards” by Ian Rogers is a cabin-in-the-woods story in which four friends violently murder the fifth friend, due to a demonic artefact. In the subsequent year they all suffer terribly and psychotically. From Richard Kadrey, we get a tale of a post-plague apocalyptic cityscape in “Across the Dark Water“. The thief (there are few proper names here) hires a guide to take him to the Turk after the thief’s wife disappears/leaves him. After many harrowing encounters and only a little bonding, they make it to the Turk’s compound and we learn the secrets within. In “The Tyger” by Tegan Moore, Jules is a 12-year-old boy whose parents have divorced. A family wedding is held in his favorite part of the Natural History Museum, the “Path of Time.” Unfortunately his mother is drunk and sobbing over everyone she can find, while also trying to get him to recite his award-winning interpretation of the famous William Blake poem. He’s desperate to escape all of this, and is definitely scaring himself by encountering the familiar Path at night in a mostly closed museum. He’s walking towards a known destination, a terrifying display of Arctodus, a giant bear from Pleistocene times, but as things seem to change and shift around him, what will he find when he gets there? Moore ramps up the tension inexorably.

