Trails On Mt. Katahdin To Open This Week

By Paul Wolfe
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Up for a spring trek on Katahdin? Most of the trails up to Pamola Peak will open in time for Memorial Day weekend. Winter's grip on Maine's tallest mountain is loosening. Rangers at Baxter State Park are giving hikers the green light to climb Katahdin this week. According to a Facebook post, many popular trails up the mountain will reopen May 28. In early spring rangers close hiking trails on mountains above the treeline in an effort to protect alpine resources. Alpine plant communities are particularly vulnerable during the freeze-thaw cycles in spring.

