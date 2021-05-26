Cancel
Detroit, MI

Detroit awarded $30 million grant for affordable housing around Corktown

By Kirk Pinho
Crain's Detroit Business
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit has been awarded a $30 million federal grant to build hundreds of new affordable housing units west of downtown. Of those units, 87 new units would serve as replacement units for Clement Kern Gardens, an existing affordable housing development on a 7.1-acre site at 1661 Bagley St. owned by Detroit-based American Community Developers. That site would be razed and 350 new units would be built in its place as part of an $80 million project; current Clement Kern residents could move into the new units or other units across the Choice Neighborhoods project area with rents still based on their incomes.

