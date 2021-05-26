Cancel
Having urged everyone off the sidelines, it’s time we heed our own advice

By Emily Graham, Bia Assevero
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year after George Floyd’s murder and on the eve of Juneteenth, both moments reflecting the brutality of racism and systemic inequity, we must challenge ourselves. Long before this turning point in our country’s history, we started with the idea that companies need to see diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) as an integral, transformative business value. But this moment of reckoning that we are living has demanded pressing changes in how we think, speak and act – not temporarily, not in a vacuum, but profoundly and permanently.

