1. At Cleveland Browns (Week 18) The league set up a quite the season finale on this Cincinnati Bengals schedule. Playing the second of two Battle of Ohio bouts with the Cleveland Browns, it could be a massive game. In their second match last year, Baker Mayfield stole a win from Joe Burrow with just 0:55 remaining. Now, Burrow gets the chance to close out the season and get revenge. More than that, it could be a huge game for playoff positioning depending on the rest of the Browns season.