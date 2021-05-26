Cancel
‘Reflection is critically important, but it’s not enough’: Agencies, execs reflect on George Floyd anniversary

By Diana Bradley
campaignlive.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePR agencies and prominent industry leaders are putting out statements reflecting on the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s death. Last month, white former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of Floyd, a Black man on year ago. Chauvin was filmed pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee last May for more than nine minutes, prompting demonstrations around the country. Floyd’s death was also a catalyst for businesses to examine the treatment of Black Americans and pledge DEI initiatives.

www.campaignlive.com
