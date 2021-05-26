Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warren County, IL

Juvenile facing numerous charges in Knox & Warren Counties after stealing a truck.

Posted by 
WGIL - Galesburg's news
WGIL - Galesburg's news
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A male 17-year old is facing numerous charges in Knox and Warren Counties after stealing a truck in Monmouth. Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies were being led on a vehicle pursuit into Galesburg in the early morning hours on Sunday by a male juvenile in a stolen truck. Galesburg Police attempted to stop the vehicle near the Monmouth Boulevard / Linwood Road intersection when the teen swerved into the wrong lane of traffic attempting to avoid capture. The juvenile, however, turned into Swing’s Mobile Home Park at a high rate of speed – which is known for its numerous dead-end streets. The male fled from the vehicle on Daniel Drive. He was eventually tackled to the ground and taken into custody by Galesburg Police. The truck belonged to a Monmouth resident – and the teen was in possession of another Monmouth resident’s wallet. The 17-year old was booked at the Knox County Jail then transported to the Mary Davis Home. He’s facing charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Fleeing & Eluding in a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting a Peace Officer, and No Valid Driver’s License – in addition to numerous charges in Warren County.

www.wgil.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
WGIL - Galesburg's news

WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg, IL
1K+
Followers
893
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

Radio designed for the People of Galesburg. Local news, weather and sports for Galesburg, Illinois and surrounding area. Including all of Knox County as well as Warren County in West Central Illinois.

 http://www.wgil.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Warren County, IL
Knox County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Monmouth, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Galesburg, IL
Galesburg, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Knox County, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Park#County Police#Stolen#Monmouth County#Traffic Police#Knox Warren Counties#Galesburg Police#Swing#The Mary Davis Home#Numerous Charges#Monmouth Boulevard#Linwood Road#Teen#Early Morning
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Paroled Galesburg Man arrested for stealing engagement ring from Kay Jewelers.

Just after 6:00 pm on Friday, June 4th, Galesburg Police responded to Kay Jewelers on Knox Square Drive for a theft in progress. Employees at the store told police a male subject had walked out without paying for an engagement ring valued at just under $9,000. Employees said the subject had, at one point, put his finger in his pocket and pointed it at them – but didn’t imply anything else. Police reviewed security footage from earlier in the day when the same subject came in with his fiance and looked at the ring. The subject even told employees his fiance wanted a job there and gave them her name and phone number. It was later discovered that the subject’s fiance had an order of protection against him. Police also observed an ankle monitor on the subject and were able to see the getaway vehicle’s registration. That led police to a recently-paroled 44-year old Anthony Williams of Galesburg. The next day on Saturday, the Department of Corrections informed GPD of Williams’s location and he was taken into custody. Anthony Williams was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft over $500 and for Violating an Order of Protection.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Kyle Harms named GFD firefighter of the year

The Galesburg Fire Department has named their Firefighter of the Year. GFD firefighter Kyle Harms received the award, recognizing the significant contributions, achievements, character, and long-term dedication. In a Wednesday release, Battalion Chief Derek Perry said that it was an “easy choice even among stiff competition” in naming Harms as...
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested again after attempting to steal from Walmart

On Tuesday, May 25th just after 4:00 pm, Galesburg Police received calls of a theft in progress at Walmart. According to police reports, a Walmart employee who was shopping and not on the clock at the time observed 41-year old Muhammed Lawall of Galesburg stuffing duffel bags full of merchandise totaling over $530. The duffel bags were also stolen. Lawall got on a bicycle and road towards Hawthorne Center. A Galesburg Police officer was already stationary on Windish Drive, recognized Lawall due to previous encounters, and attempted to stop him. The officer, at one point, was driving parallel with Lawall and yelled at him to stop. Lawall eventually crashed the bike on a dead end and took off on foot. Police gave chase and Lawall was eventually detained. Lawall, who is on parole, already had two prior larceny charges. He was transported to the Knox County Jail charged with Resisting a Peace Officer and Retail Theft over $300.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

14-year old male arrested after stealing a truck.

Around 10:45pm on Sunday, May 23rd, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 100 block of North Garfield for a vehicle theft that had occurred earlier in the night. The vehicle’s owner met with police and said his truck’s keys were stolen out of the truck approximately three weeks ago. He went out for a couple of hours earlier in the night, and when he returned, the truck was gone. As police talked with the owner – the truck turned down Garfield and drove past them. Police recognized the 14-year old male juvenile behind the wheel. GPD attempted to make a traffic stop on the truck, but the driver increased speed – passing numerous other vehicles. Police caught up with the vehicle which had pulled into a driveway on the corner of West North and North Jefferson Streets. The truck was still in drive, the driver’s door was wide open, and smoke was coming from under the hood. The owner assessed the truck’s damage which included severed brakes, and a badly damaged passenger door. Additional officers and a K9 unit arrived to canvas the area. The male juvenile’s father later notified police that he was home. Police took the 14-year old into custody and eventually transported him to the Mary Davis Home. He’s charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Reckless Driving, No Valid Driver’s License, and Criminal Damage to Property – A Class 4 Felony.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man facing multiple charges after knocking woman out unconscious.

In the early morning hours on Friday, May 21st, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Home Boulevard for a physical domestic taking place. When GPD arrived, witnesses told police 25-year old Davon Barber of Galesburg got into a physical altercation with the mother of his son – slamming her against and breaking a 6-foot mirror, then slamming her head into a door frame causing her to lose consciousness. Police then went to the apartment of Barber’s mother in the same complex to make contact. Before entering the apartment, police could hear a female say, “D, you done dragged that girl down the whole hall and pushed her into the wall.” Barber was taken into custody and transported to the Knox County Jail. The female victim was transported to OSF St. Mary’s Medical Center where police informed her of the steps needed to obtain an order of protection. Barber was charged with Domestic Battery causing Bodily Harm with a prior conviction, Trespass to land for being banned from Sandburg Village, and Criminal Damage to Property.
Illinois StateMagic 95.1

One hurt in Gallatin County crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) — One person was hurt in a two vehicle crash Sunday in Gallatin County. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at about 5:00 p.m. at the intersection of Illinois 1 and Peabody Road. A preliminary crash investigation indicates that 50-year-old Jessica Jones of Equality was...
Monmouth, ILKWQC

Dog treated after house fire in Monmouth, Illinois

MONMOIUTH, ILL. (KWQC) - A dog had to be treated after a fire broke out inside a house Saturday, May 16th, in Monmouth, Illinois. Firefighters were called to a home on N. 10th Street at 12:50 in the morning. When they arrived, firefighters encountered heavy smoke and flames. Firefighters started...
Monmouth, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Monmouth firefighters battle weekend blaze

No injuries were reported after a residential fire in Monmouth this weekend. According to a release from the Monmouth Fire Department, firefighters responded to a report of smoke coming from inside a home at 407 North 10th Street at around 12:50 on Sunday, May 16. Heavy smoke and flames were encountered when firefighters arrived on the scene.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WQAD

Galesburg man arrested after climbing and damaging OSF helicopter

GALESBURG, Ill. — A Galesburg man is facing charges after reportedly attempting to climb a parked helicopter, breaking an antenna in the process. According to the Galesburg Police Department, on Tuesday, May 14 at about 10:48 a.m. officers were dispatched to OSF St. Mary's Medical Center after receiving a report of a patient causing a disturbance.
Monmouth, ILPosted by
WQAD

First responders rescue dog that was inside burning Monmouth house

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Monmouth firefighters and paramedics provided aid to a dog that had been inside a burning home. The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, May 16, according to Fire Chief Casey Rexroat. While searching the North 10th Street house for occupants, they found a dog that was overheated and suffering from smoke inhalation.
Galesburg, ILPosted by
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg mother charged after three young children found in the middle of busy intersection.

Galesburg Police early afternoon on Tuesday, May 11th, responded to Steele School on West Main Street for a well-being check after reports came in of three female juveniles were seen in the intersection of Main and McClure Streets. The three females were aged 2, 4, and 5 years old. They were not wearing shoes and were still in their pajamas. A custodian saw the children and brought them inside the school. Police made contact with the girls’ mother: 40-year old Jamie Howard who told GPD she was asleep and the girls were being watched by their father, but must have followed him out the door when he left for work. According to police reports, officers informed Howard this was the second incident involving her children being unsupervised in three days. Howard was charged with Endangering the Life of a Child and the Department of Children and Family Services was contacted to hold an investigation.
Knox County, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

ICU beds still mostly filled in Knox County

GALESBURG — COVID-19 cases hit a high point in much of the country in November and December, leading to a wave of hospitalizations and deaths downstate. In Knox County, COVID-19 numbers have not returned to the weekly record highs from that period, but according to a state warning list, hospitalizations remain high.
Illinois StateGalesburg Register-Mail

Here are 5 Illinois restaurants worth the drive outside the Tri-County area

With the coronavirus pandemic subsiding and indoor COVID-19 restrictions loosening, it might be time to get out of the house to eat again. Far out of the house, perhaps. Nick in the Morning is an unabashed fan of Saturday or Sunday drives into the country. Perhaps to get some fresh air. Perhaps to visit friends in other communities. Or perhaps for no particular reason, other than wanderlust.
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Owner: Liquor store burglary an inside job

GALESBURG — Nearly $3,000 in cash was reportedly stolen in a burglary at a Galesburg liquor store Wednesday morning. Officers responded to Grand Liquor, 1280 Grand Ave., at 9:13 a.m. in response to a burglary alarm. The building was found to be empty upon arrival with the front door unlocked, and the owner of the business and an employee soon arrived.
Galesburg, ILThe State Journal

69-year-old Galesburg woman indicted in cattle Ponzi scheme

GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was indicted this week on federal fraud charges for her role in a cattle Ponzi scheme that generated $650 million from investors. The indictment against Reva J. Stachniw, 69, of Galesburg and co-conspirator Ron Throgmartin, 57, of Buford, Georgia, was unsealed Tuesday in Colorado, according to the Department of Justice.