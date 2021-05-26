Juvenile facing numerous charges in Knox & Warren Counties after stealing a truck.
A male 17-year old is facing numerous charges in Knox and Warren Counties after stealing a truck in Monmouth. Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies were being led on a vehicle pursuit into Galesburg in the early morning hours on Sunday by a male juvenile in a stolen truck. Galesburg Police attempted to stop the vehicle near the Monmouth Boulevard / Linwood Road intersection when the teen swerved into the wrong lane of traffic attempting to avoid capture. The juvenile, however, turned into Swing’s Mobile Home Park at a high rate of speed – which is known for its numerous dead-end streets. The male fled from the vehicle on Daniel Drive. He was eventually tackled to the ground and taken into custody by Galesburg Police. The truck belonged to a Monmouth resident – and the teen was in possession of another Monmouth resident’s wallet. The 17-year old was booked at the Knox County Jail then transported to the Mary Davis Home. He’s facing charges of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, Fleeing & Eluding in a Stolen Vehicle, Resisting a Peace Officer, and No Valid Driver’s License – in addition to numerous charges in Warren County.www.wgil.com