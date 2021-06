As I was driving around one day, trying to figure out what my next Discover Colorado column will be, several John Denver songs came over the speakers of my truck. I sang along while driving past roaring rivers, bubbling brooks, trees dancing in the wind and a hawk missing my windshield by a few inches. All of it was invigorating. I realized that it wasn’t just the beauty of the Colorado Rocky Mountains affecting me, it was the inspiring lyrics of a man who believed in being “green” long before being “green” was a thing. Naturally, I dug deeper.