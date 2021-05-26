Eli Lilly kicks off global media review

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.62.