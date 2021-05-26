Road & Dock Closures Update: Week of May 31, 2021

CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH ENGINEERING CLOSURES

Flagler Dr. between 34 th St. and 36 th St. (through August 2021): Local northbound traffic only, 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, for drainage upgrades. Flagler Dr. will be open nightly and on weekends.

North Olive Ave. between Banyan Blvd. and 2 nd St. (through Thursday, June 10, 2021): Full road and sidewalk closure for utility construction.

7 th St. between Carver Ave. and Tamarind Ave. (through August 2021): Intermittent lane closures eastbound and westbound as part of the Tamarind Ave. corridor improvements project. Flaggers will assist motorists in work zones.

7 th St. between Rosemary Ave. and Sapodilla Ave. (through June 2021): Intermittent lane closures for paver installation.

Rosemary Ave. between Banyan Blvd. and Clematis St. (until further notice): Closed for construction as a part of the Banyan Blvd. Streetscape Project.

Ponce DeLeon between Bethesda Terrace and 26 th St., and 26 th St. between Flagler Dr. and Bethesda Terrace (through Thursday, June 10, 2021): Closed for the City of West Palm Beach Public Works/ Utilities Dept. training exercise.

2400 Centre Park West Alley between Bristol Dr . to dead-end west of Australian Blvd. (through June 2021): Alley is closed for sanitary sewer repair.

Sapodilla Ave. between Banyan Blvd. and Clematis St. (until further notice): Closed as part of the Banyan Blvd. Streetscape Project.

Lake Mangonia 42-inch Force Main Aerial Crossing approximately 1,000 ft. north of Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. (through August 2021): Motorists should expect construction activity on the service road behind Forum Way near the west side of the canal and the west side of the 1400 block of North Mangonia Circle.

1300-1500 block of 7 th St. (through August 2021): Intermittent lane closures for road paving, installation of new ADA-compliant ramps, sidewalks, crosswalks, and the rehabilitation of four roundabouts.

Washington Rd. between Monceaux Rd. and Monroe Dr. (through December 2021): Intermittent lane closures for full streetscape redesign, including new underground utilities, sidewalks, and storm drainage improvements. Hard closure between Greenwood Dr. and Monroe Dr.

Georgia Ave. and Miller Ave. and Nottingham Blvd. and Southern Blvd. (through Spring 2022): Local traffic only for utility improvements. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.

42 nd St. and Brooks Ave. (through October 2021): Construction-related activity near the work zone. Access to north side sidewalks on 42nd St. near the work zone will be restricted.

26th St. between Flagler Dr. and Poinsettia Ave. (until further notice): Road is closed north of the median for utility repair.

EVENTS ROAD CLOSURES

Ribbon Cutting produced by City of West Palm Beach Office of Communications (Thursday, June 3, 2021, 7:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.): Full road closure for the intersection of Northwood Rd. at Spruce Ave. Motorists should use 24th St. and 23rd St. as east-west alternatives, and Broadway Ave. (U.S.1) as a north-south alternative.

Clematis by Night at Centennial Square produced by City of West Palm Beach Community Events (Thursday, June 3, 2021, 4:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.) Road closures:

North and South Clematis St. between Narcissus Ave. and Flagler Dr.

Narcissus Ave. between North Clematis St. and Banyan Blvd.

Lantana Ave. between Banyan Blvd. and North Clematis St.

PRIVATE ROAD CLOSURES

One West Palm Office Tower – 4 th St. between South Dixie Hwy. and Quadrille Blvd. (Tuesday, June 1, 2021, through Friday, June 11, 2021): Local traffic only. Road closure for underground utility installation. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.

360 Rosemary Office Tower – Rosemary Ave. between Evernia St. and Fern St. (Tuesday, June 1, 2021 until further notice): Southbound lane scheduled for opening to motorists Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Northbound lane remains closed until further notice.

The Watermark - Datura St. between Quadrille Blvd. and South Dixie Hwy. (through December 2021): The westbound lane is closed for the construction of a senior living facility. Motorists should use Clematis St. or Evernia St. as westbound alternatives.

PALM BEACH COUNTY (PBC) ENGINEERING & PUBLIC WORKS ROAD CLOSURES IN CITY OF WPB

Summit Blvd. west of Dreher Tr. to Parker Ave. (until further notice): Periodic westbound lane closure with traffic shift and law enforcement controlling traffic for FPL overhead utility work.

Florida Mango Rd. from Belvedere Rd. at Old Okeechobee Rd. (until further notice): Periodic lane closures for pavement markings. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.

Florida Mango Rd. over the canal north of Bridgeman Dr. (until further notice): Periodic lane closures for bridge replacement. Flaggers will assist motorists in the work zone.

Australian Ave. at Banyan Blvd. (until further notice): Northbound right-lane closures and southbound left-turn lane closures for road improvements.

Australian Ave. north of Mercer Ave. (until further notice): Periodic westbound traffic shifts for utility work.

Australian Ave. on the northeast corner of Okeechobee Rd. (until further notice): Periodic westbound traffic shifts for utility work.

Australian Ave. at Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. (until further notice): Periodic nighttime eastbound, westbound, and northbound lane closures for underground utility installation.

Haverhill Rd. north of Caribbean Blvd. to Dyer Blvd (until further notice): Traffic has shifted to northbound lanes on a temporary road for road widening.

Haverhill Rd. at Willow Pond Rd. (until further notice): Periodic northbound right lane closures for FPL underground utility work.

Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. approximately 500 feet north of Robbins Dr. (until further notice): Periodic northbound right-turn lane closures for utility work.

Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. and Australian Ave. (until further notice): Periodic lane closures for intersection improvements. Carver Ave. at Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. is closed. To access Carver Ave., use Australian Ave. south to 7th St., and go west to Carver Ave.

Roebuck Rd. from Jog Rd. to east of Haverhill Rd. (until further notice): Periodic nighttime lane closures for pavement markings.

For more information, contact PBC Engineering & Public Works: (561) 684-4000 or

https://discover.pbcgov.org/Pages/Roads.aspx.

FLORIDA DEPT OF TRANSPORTATION (FDOT) ROAD CLOSURES IN CITY OF WPB

Westbound Okeechobee Blvd. between South Sapodilla Ave. and South Rosemary Ave. (through Monday, May 31, 2021): One of four lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for underground utility installation.

Westbound Okeechobee Blvd. between Congress Ave. and Spencer Dr. (through Monday, June 14, 2021): One of four lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, for pole installation.

Westbound Okeechobee Blvd. between North Jog Rd. and 800' ft west of Riverwalk Blvd. (through Friday, June 18, 2021): One of four lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for pole installation and facility maintenance.

Eastbound Okeechobee Blvd. between South Quadrille Blvd. and South Flagler Dr. (through Thursday, June 24, 2021). One of three lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for underground utility installation.

Northbound South Quadrille Blvd. between Okeechobee Blvd. and Clematis St. (through Thursday, June 24, 2021): One of two lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for underground utility installation.

One of two lanes closed, 9:00 a.m. until 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, for underground utility installation. Vehicle Detection & Traffic Signals Improvement Project (through Summer 2021): This improvement project is upgrading traffic signalization with video vehicle detection (camera) systems at area intersections. Motorists should expect slower traffic and construction activity at the following intersections:

45th St. at Corporate Way

45th St. at Haverhill Rd.

Quadrille Blvd. at Hibiscus St.

Southern Blvd. Bridge Replacement Project- Flagler Dr. between Southern Blvd. and Worth Ct. (through fall 2021): Flagler Dr. will be closed for roadway reconstruction as part of the Southern Blvd. bridge replacement project. Access is maintained for local traffic only.

Northbound Flagler Dr. traffic near Worth Ct. should:

Go west on Worth Ct. N. to Washington Rd.,

Go north on Washington Rd. to Southern Blvd.,

Go east on Southern Blvd. to Flagler Dr.

Southbound Flagler Dr. traffic near Worth Ct. should:

Go west on Southern Blvd. to Washington Rd.,

Go South on Washington Rd. to Worth Ct N.,

Go east on Worth Court N. to Flagler Dr.

Pedestrians using Flagler Dr. between Southern Blvd. and N. Worth Ct. should:

Use the east Flagler Dr. sidewalk.

Pedestrians using Southern Blvd., between Washington Rd. and Flagler Dr. should:

Use the north Southern Blvd. sidewalk.

For more information, contact FDOT: (866) 336-8435 or https://www.fdot.gov/ .

CITY OF WEST PALM BEACH DOCKS

Currie Park Boat Docks and Ramps (2400 North Flagler Dr.): Ramps are open daily, sunrise to sunset.

Lake Mangonia Park Boat Ramps (2957 North Australian Ave): Ramps are open daily, sunrise to sunset.

Clematis St. Docks (South Clematis St. at South Flagler Dr.): Docks are open daily, from 5:00 a.m. until midnight.

Docks are open daily, from 5:00 a.m. until midnight. Fern St. Dock (Fern St. at South Flagler Dr): Dock is open daily, from 5:00 a.m. until midnight. The Fern St. Dock is available for day docking only. No overnight dockage is allowed for boats, dinghies, or kayaks.

City of West Palm Beach Road and Dock Closure Updates are issued weekly by the City and may be viewed via:

the Waze app,

the City website: https://www.wpb.org/government/communications/road-and-dock-closures.

the City’s eNotifications – Sign up here: https://www.wpb.org/things-to-do/sign-up-for-enotifications-from-the-city-of-wpb.

For information about City of West Palm Beach road closures, please contact the City of West Palm Beach Department of Engineering at (561) 494-1040 (TTY 800-955-8771).