Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

You’ll Never Guess Dolly Parton’s Go-To Gas Station Snack

By Jess Catcher
Posted by 
FIRST For Women
FIRST For Women
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite all her fame, Dolly Parton has remained as down-to-earth as she was growing up in the hills of Tennessee. That said, we have to admit we were still surprised by what she’s revealed as her favorite snack to grab on the road. The country music queen prefers traveling on...

www.firstforwomen.com
FIRST For Women

FIRST For Women

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades. Every day we deliver guidance and encouragement on topics ranging from health, psychology and nutrition, fashion and beauty, food and cooking, to family and home, all to help you look good, feel great and enjoy every life!

 https://www.firstforwomen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Food & Drinks
State
Tennessee State
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Andy Cohen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junk Food#Fast Food Restaurants#Potted Meat#Eating Meat#Food Drink#Station Restaurants#The New York Times#Nyt#Taco Bell#Pretty Food#Weird Things#Homemade Meals#Tour Bus#Less Than Fine Dining#Vienna Sausage#Amazing Shape#Heck#Gas#Trips
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

How to Juice a Lemon in 30 Seconds Without a Juicer

Knowing how to juice lemons without a juicer is a useful skill to have during the summer when cooling drinks are an absolute necessity. There’s nothing more refreshing than an ice-cold glass of lemonade or your favorite cocktail on a hot day — and you can enjoy one even without a juicer. Here’s how to save your summer party (not to mention your hands!) by learning how to juice lemons and limes without a juicer.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

Can You Eat Expired Salad Dressing?

Dressing can often make or break a salad, veggie platter, or any number of other dishes. But do you feel like you’re just racking up half-used salad dressing bottles that seem to indefinitely sit on a shelf in your fridge? There’s good news if you’ve only used them once or twice and worry that the expiration date has passed: You don’t have to throw expired salad dressing out quite yet.
Food & DrinksPosted by
FIRST For Women

Do You Actually Need to Use a Butter Dish?

We all have different preferences when it comes to our butter: Some people like to store it in their refrigerators, while others like to leave it out on the counter since they claim that it’s more spreadable. But if you’re in the latter category, you might be wondering: Do you need to leave it in a covered butter dish, or can it just sit out on a plate for a while?
ShoppingPosted by
FIRST For Women

20 Products Our Readers Are Obsessed With Right Now — And They’re on Sale for Memorial Day!

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that there’s nothing like a good bargain. Saving money is responsible, of course, but also oh-so-satisfying. And what better way to save on products you need (and, let’s be real, want!) than by checking out some of the year’s biggest sales from the most popular retailers? We know these sales events can be overwhelming — in a good way! — so we’ve made it easier by answering some common questions and rounding up our picks for the best Memorial Day weekend sales this year. Read on to learn more — your wallet will thank us (and you!).
Beauty & FashionPosted by
FIRST For Women

Ina Garten Shares the Easy, 30-Minute Meal She Is Going to Cook for Her First Post-Pandemic Dinner Party

Life is slowly returning to normal in the U.S. as more and more people are getting vaccinated every day. Like many of us, beloved cooking show host and author Ina Garten is ready to get back to it and host many of her vaccinated friends in the coming season. In fact, Garten recently shared the recipe she wants to cook first when she finally gets to see her pals after quarantining for the past 14 months. It must be pretty special if she’s already picked it out!
CelebritiesPosted by
FIRST For Women

Get a New Glimpse of Archie Playing With Prince Harry — Plus His Sweet Connection With Grandma Diana

Prince Harry is opening up about his struggles with mental health once again in a documentary series released today. Although the candid conversations he has with Oprah Winfrey throughout the episodes can be heavy, there is one bright spot that shines through: The love he has for his family with Meghan Markle, little Archie, and the new baby girl on the way. In fact, Harry gave us all an adorable new glimpse of his son — and we even get to hear Archie’s precious voice!
New York City, NYfashionweekdaily.com

Inspiring Women: Talking Bling With The Founders Of Covetable Jewelry Brand Jemma Wynne

The latest installment in our Inspiring Women series: Jenny Klatt and Stephanie Wynne Lalin of divine fine jewelry brand Jemma Wynne. The kindred spirits met while working in the industry many years ago, and immediately knew they should create a company together based on their mutual admiration for one another and their shared impeccable taste. Said aesthetic has now found influential fans in the likes of January Jones, Rihanna, Scarlett Johansson, Mila Kunis, and Olivia Palermo—but it’s their loyal legion of real New Yorkers who keep the founders’ passion for the brand flowing. Here, the duo tell The Daily about where it all began, where it’s going, and what we need to know about their new 1970s-esque Zodiac chains. We don’t need our horoscope reading to tell us we need and want one, stat!