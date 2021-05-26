You’ll Never Guess Dolly Parton’s Go-To Gas Station Snack

If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that there’s nothing like a good bargain. Saving money is responsible, of course, but also oh-so-satisfying. And what better way to save on products you need (and, let’s be real, want!) than by checking out some of the year’s biggest sales from the most popular retailers? We know these sales events can be overwhelming — in a good way! — so we’ve made it easier by answering some common questions and rounding up our picks for the best Memorial Day weekend sales this year. Read on to learn more — your wallet will thank us (and you!).