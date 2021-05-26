‘Cruella’ Review: The de Vil Wears Whatever She Wants

This week we’re inviting with Cruella De Vil to play Dungeons and Dragons, and if that doesn’t scare you no evil thing will. Cruella hit theaters and Disney’s streaming service last week, and it is some weird, campy fun. Nobody’s mind is being changed about how redeemable a woman who wants to wear puppies as a coat is, but if you’re looking for a silly excuse to eat popcorn, Cruella may have it. Of course, one of my favorite excuses to eat popcorn with my friends is when we’re all able to get together and play Dungeons and Dragons, so why not combine the two experiences and figure out how to play D&D with Cruella De Vil herself?