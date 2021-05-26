BMO’s transportation sector write-offs fall to lowest level in 5 years

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Fundamental Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$134.56.