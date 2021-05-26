Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Goes Back to the Future

By Matt Singer
Posted by 
Mix 97.9 FM
Mix 97.9 FM
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Here’s the pitch: The world is ending. But... it’s ending in the future. And the future hasn’t happened yet. (At least in the past.) So the people from the future come back to the past to recruit more soldiers to fight in the future war. Do you go?. If you’re...

mix979fm.com
Mix 97.9 FM

Mix 97.9 FM

Midland, TX
539
Followers
2K+
Post
111K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 97.9 FM is the Basins home for the best music of the 80s, 90s and today and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mix979fm.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J.k. Simmons
Person
Betty Gilpin
Person
Yvonne Strahovski
Person
Chris Pratt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Future War#Back To The Future#The Tomorrow War#Watch Trailer#Official Trailer#Fight Scenes#Paramount#Amazon Prime Video#Action Scenes#Daughter#Soldiers#Survival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
Related
Moviesava360.com

The Tomorrow War - Official Trailer (2021) Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski

Watch the exciting trailer for the upcoming sci-fi action film, The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J.K. Simmons, Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Jasmine Mathews, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Keith Powers. In The Tomorrow War, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from...
MoviesThe Verge

New Trailers: The Tomorrow War, Eternals, Infinite, Werewolves Within, and more

So tonight is the finale for Mare of Easttown and there are so many threads that need to be tied up that I legitimately don’t know how they’ll answer all the open questions. I have a theory of who the killer is, and I don’t think it’s the same person who fathered Erin’s baby. Will Mare ever find happiness? It seems unlikely, I’m afraid. But maybe she’ll find answers or closure.
Celebritiespatriotdailypress.org

Marvel Star Chris Pratt Tells Snowflakes to Man Up On Memorial Day

Chris Pratt is one of the few current Hollywood megastars that actually shows gratitude for America and the sacrifices that brave men throughout history have made in order to preserve it. He also recognizes the lack of gratitude shown towards these heroes for their ultimate sacrifice and recently used social media to remind people that their freedom to hate their country was “paid for in blood” too.
MoviesInternational Business Times

'Jurassic World: Dominion': Chris Pratt Shares On-Set Photo With Omar Sy

"Jurassic World: Dominion" will release on June 10, 2022. The movie also stars Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern and Daniella Pineda. The screenplay is penned by Emily Carmichael and Colin Trevorrow. Chris Pratt recently provided fans a peek into the sets of the highly anticipated "Jurassic World: Dominion." The actor took...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Enter for a chance to win an advanced viewing of the film 'The Tomorrow War' on July 1

In THE TOMORROW WAR, the world is stunned when a group of time travelers arrive from the year 2051 to deliver an urgent message: Thirty years in the future mankind is losing a global war against a deadly alien species. The only hope for survival is for soldiers and civilians from the present to be transported to the future and join the fight. Among those recruited is a high school teacher and family man Dan Forester (Chris Pratt).Determined to save the world for his daughter, Dan teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (J.K. Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the past.
MoviesICV2

MERGED WARNERS GETS NAME; KILAR'S FATE; AMAZON-MGM FORMALIZED; 'TOMORROW WAR', SPONGEBOB SPIN-OFF TRAILERS; MORE 'SANDMAN' CASTING

Geek showbiz news and trailers have been pouring in and we round it all up here. David Zaslav, currently Discovery CEO and the future CEO of the company formed by the combination of WarnerMedia and Discovery (see "WarnerMedia Deal Deets") announced the name of the new company to WarnerMedia employees from the studio lot in Burbank Tuesday. The new company will be called Warner Bros. Discovery, and initially be accompanied by "the stuff that dreams are made of," a line from Warner Bros. film Maltese Falcon.
MoviesElko Daily Free Press

Chris Pratt up for Jurassic World and Fast & Furious crossover

Chris Pratt would love a crossover between 'Jurassic World' and 'Fast & Furious'. The 41-year-old actor plays Owen Grady in the dinosaur action franchise and revealed that he would be up for joining forces with the 'Fast' series, which is also distributed by Universal for the ultimate mash-up between prehistoric creatures and super-fast cars.
Video Gamessideshow.com

Star Wars Battlefront 2 Goes Solo, a How To Train Your Dragon 3 Trailer, and More!

Read below for today’s headlines from the world of geek news, or listen along through Alexa or iTunes. Electronic Arts has revealed new content for its upcoming Star Wars Battlefront II event inspired by the release of Solo: A Star Wars Story. Players will be able to battle as young Han Solo or fly Lando’s Millenium Falcon in new battle modes that take place in some of the film’s new locations, like Kessel. The Solo event for Star Wars Battlefront goes live on June 12th.
MoviesCollider

Chris Pratt Almost Gives Away ‘The Tomorrow War’ Secrets in Set Tour Video

Chris Pratt stars in a hilarious new video showing the set for his upcoming Amazon Original Movie, The Tomorrow War. In the clip, Pratt shows off the part of the set that is mostly comprised of green screens and a giant fan. Pratt then meets up with co-star Yvonne Strahovski, who he tries to convince they should give away all the secrets of the movie. Finally, the clip shows a practical set made to look like a futuristic Miami, before he rolls away on a scooter with Sam Richardson.
MoviesComicBook

Jurassic World: Dominion Director Colin Trevorrow Says Movie Is James Bond-Inspired "Science Thriller"

Jurassic World: Dominion wrapped filming last year, and while we've got a long way to go before the movie hits theatres, fans are eager to get their eyes on a trailer. While we wait for the movie's first footage, there was a treat for fans earlier today: a new poster was released. Collider also dropped a new interview with the movie's director, Colin Trevorrow, who teased that the upcoming movie is a "science thriller."
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Chris Pratt Rumored To Be In Talks For Big Netflix Deal

The cancel culture folks may be trying to tear him down on a regular basis, but Chris Pratt is still one of the most bankable stars in Hollywood, at least if the box office takings of his blockbuster movies are any indication, and the actor has certainly come a long way in the seven years since his breakout role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy.
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Chris Pratt praises Katherine Schwarzenegger’s patience and devotion

Chris Pratt loves Katherine Schwarzenegger’s “patience and devotion”. The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star posted a sweet tribute to his wife on their wedding anniversary, as he listed some of the things he loved about his spouse in a sweet Instagram story post. When one fan asked Chris what his...
MilitaryLas Vegas Herald

Chris Pratt honours veterans on Memorial Day

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): Commemorating Memorial Day, Hollywood star Chris Pratt paid a long emotional tribute on social media to the fallen men and women who have served the United States, saying "may God give their souls rest."As per Variety, the Marvel star penned a lengthy and emotional message on Instagram about the price of freedom and how it should never be taken for granted.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Star Wars Legend Mark Hamill Shares A+ Response To Vintage Empire Strikes Back Trailer

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When it comes to the Star Wars franchise, fans certainly have their favorite movies, and The Empire Strikes Back but, when it comes to what’s arguably the best film, many are likely to mention The Empire Strikes Back as an answer. The 1980 film is viewed as a major turning point for the franchise, as it opted for a tone much darker than its 1977 predecessor. And of course, it features one of the most iconic reveals in the history of cinema. Fans aren’t the only ones who appreciate the film though, as Star Wars legend Mark Hamill does, too. With this, he had an A+ response when he spotted a vintage trailer for the movie.