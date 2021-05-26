‘The Tomorrow War’ Trailer: Chris Pratt Goes Back to the Future

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. When it comes to the Star Wars franchise, fans certainly have their favorite movies, and The Empire Strikes Back but, when it comes to what’s arguably the best film, many are likely to mention The Empire Strikes Back as an answer. The 1980 film is viewed as a major turning point for the franchise, as it opted for a tone much darker than its 1977 predecessor. And of course, it features one of the most iconic reveals in the history of cinema. Fans aren’t the only ones who appreciate the film though, as Star Wars legend Mark Hamill does, too. With this, he had an A+ response when he spotted a vintage trailer for the movie.