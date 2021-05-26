Vidor PD investigation discovery of deceased male

The following items are compiled from recent Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) law enforcement reports. A Jasper County game warden received a call about a deer killed out of season. Upon arriving at the residence, the warden and their partner noticed a bloody cooler with loppers lying next to it. The owner of the residence told the wardens that he picked up the deer from the side of the road. When asked if he notified anyone, the man said, “Yes. I called 911, but no one answered.” It was later determined the individual shot the deer on his property. Citations were issued.