Teven Jenkins is the best player of the Bears draft class, at least for now

By Sravan Gannavarapu
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJustin Fields will eventually become a star for the Chicago Bears. For now, however, the best player of the draft class just may be OT Teven Jenkins. When the Chicago Bears selected Teven Jenkins in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, trading up for the second time in as many picks to do so, there was palpable excitement in the Windy City. Not only was he graded by many outlets as a first-round pick but he appeared to be the perfect prospect to shoulder the responsibility of protecting first-round pick and hopeful franchise quarterback, Justin Fields.

nflspinzone.com
Person
Justin Fields
