Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Islanders’ Anthony Beauvillier proving once again the playoffs are his time

By Rob Taub
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Anthony Beauvillier is thriving in the playoffs for the Islanders. In the Isles’ current first round series with the Penguins, Beauvillier has been one of the better forwards for an Islander team that has struggled to generate offense consistently. According to Natural Stat Trick, Beauvillier ranks fourth among Islander forwards in GF/60 (Goals For) at even strength and is second on the team in HDCF/60 (High Danger Chances For) in the postseason. The 23-year-old has registered a point in all but one contest — the 2-1 game two loss in Pittsburgh — going into the possible clincher tonight. His goal on Monday night was a thing of beauty and showed how much confidence he’s playing with again on the postseason stage.

empiresportsmedia.com
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
669K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brock Nelson
Person
John Tavares
Person
Mathew Barzal
Person
Josh Bailey
Person
Barry Trotz
Person
Anthony Beauvillier
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islanders#Panthers#Pittsburgh#Tonight#Barclays Center#Playoff Beau#Isles#Brooklyn#Conference Finals#Double Ot#Nassau Coliseum Ice#Natural Stat Trick#Time#Beauvillier Proving#Shawinigan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NHL
News Break
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLfox8tv.com

Pens / Islanders

Kyle Palmieri’s second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the...
NHLFinger Lakes Times

Palmieri scores in OT, Islanders beat Penguins 4-3 in Game 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted...
NHLPosted by
The Game Haus

NHL Round 1 Playoff Preview and Predictions

The Penguins and Islanders rematch in the playoffs once again. In their last meeting in 2019, the Islanders shockingly swept the Penguins 4-0. The Penguins are looking to get revenge on the Islanders after a dominant regular season led by star center Sidney Crosby. On the flip side, the Islanders also had a solid regular season but heavily struggled after the trade deadline. Momentum is a huge part going into the playoffs and the Penguins have all the momentum which is why they will defeat the Islanders.
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders fans reliving final regular-season game at Nassau Coliseum

The New York Islanders logo (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) As a New York Islanders Season Ticket Holder, the Nassau Coliseum is my second home. After catching around only eight games this season, I was always preparing myself for my last visit. On May 8, 2021, the Islanders took the...
NHLtelegraphherald.com

Stanley Cup Playoffs: Islanders edge Pens in overtime

Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 road victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over...
NHLRaleigh News & Observer

New York takes on Crosby and the Penguins

New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Penguins -136, Islanders +114; over/under is 5.5. BOTTOM LINE: Sidney Crosby and Pittsburgh take on New York. Crosby ranks 10th in the league with 62 points, scoring 24 goals...
NHLFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Islanders open with win over Penguins

PITTSBURGH – Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series Sunday. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it...
NHLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Penguins look to even playoff series with Islanders

The New York Islanders can put themselves in great position with a win Tuesday in Game 2 of their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series against the host Pittsburgh Penguins. The Islanders won Sunday's series opener in Pittsburgh 4-3 in overtime, a huge step toward negating the Penguins' home-ice advantage. It...
NHLwdadradio.com

PENGUINS LOSE IN OT, DOWN 1-0 IN SERIES WITH ISLANDERS

The Penguins lost Game 1 of their Stanley Cup First Round playoff series with the New York Islanders, 4-3, in overtime at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. Kyle Palmieri scored twice for the Islanders, including the overtime goal at 16:30. Sidney Crosby and Kasperi Kapanen scored, and Tristan Jarry made...
NHLhockeybuzz.com

A Jarry bad start

The Penguins find themselves down in their series against the Islanders after dropping Game 1 in overtime by a score of 4-3. Let's start with the bad and then end with some of the good. Pittsburgh has only one victory in their last 11 playoff games and two victories in...
NHLnyihockeynow.com

New York Islanders Proving that Bubble Playoff Run Wasn’t Just a Fluke | NYHN+

The question of whether or not the New York Islanders run to the Eastern Conference Finals last year was a fluke is slowly being answered. And for anyone still having doubts, the Isles gave them plenty to think about with their 5-3 Game 6 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins and their 4-2 series win over a team everyone favored over them.
NHLkrcrtv.com

NHL Playoffs W2W4: Sunday's games were triple plays of incredible

(Bally Sports) – As someone who likes to dabble in the art of exaggeration and hyperbole a bit, I want to make it clear that the following statement is 100% serious and genuine: Sunday was the most fun and enjoyable day of playoff hockey that I can remember in a long, long time.
NHLNHL

Oilers vs. Jets playoff preview

McDavid leads high-powered Edmonton offense against Hellebuyck, Winnipeg in first round. The first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs features 16 teams in eight division-based best-of-7 series. Today, NHL.com previews the Stanley Cup First Round between the Edmonton Oilers and Winnipeg Jets. No. 2 Edmonton Oilers vs. No. 3 Winnipeg...
NHLwhdh.com

NHL announces date, time for Game 1 of Bruins-Islanders playoffs series

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Boston Bruins and New York Islanders will kick off their second-round Stanley Cup Playoffs matchup this weekend at TD Garden. Boston and New York will meet for Game 1 of the series on Saturday at 8 p.m. The Bruins defeated the Washington Capitals in five games...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders look to get power play back on track in Game 2 vs. Penguins

PITTSBURGH – The Islanders have long struggled for consistency on their power play. It can still improve in this first-round series against the Penguins with Game 2 on Tuesday night at PPG Paints Arena. But the man advantage got off to a very rocky start in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime win in Game 1.
NHLYardbarker

Islanders’ Second Line Driving Offense in Playoffs, Again

The New York Islanders defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-3 last night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs and will face the Boston Bruins. The back-and-forth tilt was a thriller, especially if you were in the Nassau Coliseum stands where the fans were so loud they may have broken a sound barrier.
NHLNew York Post

Ilya Sorokin delivers for Islanders with Semyon Varlamov not yet ready

The Islanders maintained that their starting goaltender, Semyon Varlamov, would be ready to play by the start of the first round, but he was ultimately scratched as a precaution. Varlamov, who sustained a lower-body injury in the regular-season finale, was a full participant in the Islanders’ last team practice on...
NHLchatsports.com

Islanders Podcast Preview: Bruins Series & Anthony Beauvillier’s Hot Streak

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 31: Head coach Barry Trotz # of the New York Islanders handles the bench against the Boston Bruins in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at the TD Garden on May 31, 2021 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Islanders defeated the Bruins 4-3 in overtime. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Islanders: Three Takeaways from Game 1 Win over Pittsburgh

The New York Islanders needed a gutsy late effort to come from behind and win Game One of their first-round playoff series in Pittsburgh. The New York Islanders needed a big third period in order to come back and win game one of their opening-round playoff series against the Pittsburgh Penguins. They got that big period and then some, as they take an important win on Pittsburgh ice.