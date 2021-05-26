Roach jailed for seventh open criminal case
Bradford man Daniel Roach is in McKean County Jail, charged with the repeated rapes of a juvenile female in September 2019. Roach, 45, is charged with six counts each of rape of a substantially impaired person and statutory sexual assault-more than 11 years older than the victim, all first-degree felonies; six counts of incest of a minor, second-degree felonies; five counts of corruption of minors, third-degree felonies; six counts of endangering the welfare of a child, first-degree misdemeanors; and six counts of indecent assault of a person less than 16, second-degree misdemeanors.www.bradfordera.com