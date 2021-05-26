Girls tennis player of the year: Pinewood Prep's Jessica Osborne

The varsity tennis team improved their season record to 9-1 last Tuesday with a 3-2 win over North Reading at home. At number one singles, Stephanie Pratt was dominant in a 6-0, 6-0 victory. Jessie Miller lost a hard-fought, three-set battle at number two singles. Following a loss at number three singles, the Hornets needed wins in both doubles matches to secure the overall win. The number one doubles duo of Parker Brooks and Gracie Susko played solidly and won 6-2, 6-3. The number two team of Emma Francoeur and Emery Weber-Provost were equally solid in a 6-1, 6-4 win. The Hornets have a busy last week of the regular season with an away match on Monday against Hamilton-Wenham, the final home match of the season on Wednesday against Lynnfield, and an away match on Friday against Ipswich. They will then prepare for the state tournament, which is slated to begin on June 18.