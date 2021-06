Fridays After Five is back for its third year. The outdoor music series kicks off with country artist Jake Simon 5:08 p.m. May 28 at Creston Elks Lodge, 403 W. Montgomery St. “This is an event that’s been designed to bring people to the uptown district and out and about on a Friday evening,” said Mindy Stalker, Union County Development Association. “Our goal is to get people to come out and enjoy, fingers crossed, beautiful weather, live music and head out to their favorite establishment to dine and patron our entire community.”