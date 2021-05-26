Cancel
Lawrence says Tebow is "a guy you want to be around"

ESPN
 15 days ago

Trevor Lawrence is excited to have Tim Tebow as a teammate. The Jacksonville Jaguars signed Tebow last week, giving the former Florida star and 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback an opportunity to revive his pro career as a tight end catching passes from their rookie No. 1 overall pick. He looks...

www.espn.com
