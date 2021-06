College: SMU (transfer from Shippensburg) 1.What do you think are the keys to success on the football field?. The main key is preparation. Football is the only sport you play where you train 365 days a year to only play 11-15 games. That right there shows that off-season training and all the hard work you put in behind close doors is necessary to be successful. There are other important things such as confidence and execution. You have to be not only physically locked in but also mentally.