A good samaritan got stuck in a Schenectady tree who was trying to rescue a cat who had been in the same tree for a week. When I read this story, my first thought was this is totally something that would happen to me. I've been known to accidentally knock over a ladder when working on my roof! So when I read about the good-hearted guy trying to rescue a cat 100 feet up in a tree then got stuck himself, I could kind of relate.