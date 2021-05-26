Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

In This Together

By Julian Wyllie
current.org
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn public media, TV and radio stations in the same city or even within a university traditionally have seen each other as competitors for the loyalty of local viewers, listeners and members. But as mergers, signal expansions and newsroom collaborations have showed the benefits of coming together, those attitudes are shifting. To meet the changing needs and expectations of audiences and donors within the competitive landscape of digital media, collaboration and consolidation are increasingly seen as a strategy for stability and growth. (Illustration: Dan Page)

current.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio Stations#Digital Strategy#Digital Media#Landscape#Public Media#Newsroom Collaborations#Collaboration#Signal Expansions#Mergers#Donors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Economytvnewscheck.com

Advertisers Adopt ‘Holistic’ Approach On Streaming

Executives from E.W. Scripps, Cox Media Group, CBC and Disney told attendees of a TVNewsCheck virtual conference that advertisers are warming to the fact that neither a linear- nor digital-only approach can be as effective as a multiplatform buy. Above, Maggie Drake, Scripps senior director, OTT revenue, said she is starting to see advertisers gravitate toward digital and away from linear ads.
Economywhatsnewinpublishing.com

Harnessing 2020’s media quality lessons for greater publisher gains

It is understandable that people are eager to move on from the year no one expected, although that doesn’t mean the challenges and the progress made during 2020 should be shelved. As illustrated by recent Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) data — which discovered a 5% growth in ad spend in 2020 — the digital advertising industry learned valuable lessons around flexibility and resilience.
NFLStreamingMedia.com

Ross Video Acquires Primestream

Ross Video announced its acquisition of Primestream on June 3. Founded in 1999 and based in Miami, Primestream is world-renowned for its Media Asset workflow solutions that enable the capture, production, management and distribution of media assets. Their award-winning solutions are used by major international corporations, including Cisco, Microsoft Studios, Verizon Media, USC Annenberg School of Journalism, Nordic Entertainment Group, RSI (Radiotelevisione svizzera), the NFL Network, ABP News and Sun TV, to name just a few.
Career Development & Adviceelearningindustry.com

The Informal eLearning Journey To Becoming A Digital Marketing Professional

How To Leverage Informal eLearning To Become A Digital Marketing Expert. The digital marketing industry is unique because it is one of the only industries where you can become an expert, generate a large income, and have a successful career where all you need is a laptop and broadband connection. If you want to become a doctor, you need a university degree which takes years, if you want to become a pilot you need flying lessons which are costly, and so on. All of these careers require much more outlay and expensive training, yet with digital marketing within 12 months, any ambitious budding entrepreneur can become proficient in just about all aspects of digital marketing.
Technologymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Ed King, CEO and Founder at Openprise

Ed King, CEO and Founder at Openprise comments on how the development of RevOps and RevTech platforms will help sales and marketing teams realign their processes and strategies for better outcomes:. _____. Welcome to this martech chat Ed, tell us more about Openprise and your journey as a tech founder...
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Better together: Zero trust and SASE

The exponential rise in remote working caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has left a huge number of organisations suddenly coming to terms with new, highly dispersed IT environments. Such environments pose a number of challenges when compared to the more traditional on-premises alternatives that most organisations are used to, but perhaps the biggest challenge of all is how to secure them effectively.
Small Businessmartechseries.com

Bizfluence Reinvents the Social Business Platform for 2021

Aiming to help small and medium size companies increase their productivity, a pair of entrepreneurs have launched a new business platform that will surpass existing social-business platforms on multiple levels. Bizfluence is the brainchild of Jacob Davis and Joel Wolh, who joined forces in an Amazon ppc-agency called Boutique Seller...
Career Development & Advicebavc.org

Creative Producer

Help shape the strategic direction of OMCA’s digital engagement and content direction. Inform and guide the work of the Video Producer to ensure work is aligned with our strategic direction. Analyze past digital engagement programs to determine strengths and weaknesses that will guide future direction. Work with cross functional teams...
BusinessAdvanced Television

Viacom18 names Mohan Sharma Head of Branded Content

Viacom18, the Indian media and entertainment network, has announced the appointment of Vivek Mohan Sharma as Head of Branded Content, Viacom18. He will be reporting to Mahesh Shetty, Head – Network Sales, Viacom18. In his new role, Mohan Sharma will be responsible for leading branded content and solutions at the...
New Orleans, LAbizneworleans.com

Digital Anthropologist Brian Solis: How to Thrive in Digital Economy

NEW ORLEANS – Renowned digital anthropologist and futurist Brian Solis will be the featured guest on the 21st Century Business Forum webcast hosted by best-selling author Jon Gordon at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 14. Registration is free. Brian is the global innovation evangelist at Salesforce and an eight-time bestselling author...
Economymediapost.com

Publishers Bank On First-Party Data To Drive Subs, Ad Revenue

First-party data is helping publishers improve both their subscription and ad sales while building consumer trust. That's far better than third-party data would, according to panelists speaking at MediaPost’s Publishers Insider Summit on Thursday. Take Meredith, which is “swimming in first-party data, very intent-focused,” said Corbin de Rubertis, senior vice...
Businessmartechseries.com

CUMULUS MEDIA Enters Into Exclusive Sales Partnership With Adomni

Agreement Provides for Exclusive Local Sales for Country’s Largest Digital Cartop Network, Uber OOH. CUMULUS MEDIA, announced today that it has executed an agreement with Adomni, a programmatic advertising platform with 460,000 out of home digital screens nationally, to be its exclusive sales partner to local businesses for the Uber OOH powered by Adomni cartop advertising network in markets where Cumulus operates radio stations. Uber OOH is the official Uber digital out-of-home national advertising network which, in partnership with Adomni, features two-sided internet-connected, video-enabled screens on the tops of Uber vehicles.
Educationdivineworks.biz

Social Media Marketing Master course (Sinhala Medium)

This “Social Media Marketing master course (Sinhala Medium)” course, is mainly conducting with “Sinhala” Language and it’s Manly focused about…. Amazon assoccated program. Four different payment system:. PayPal account. Payoneer account. Payee account. Neteller account. Clearly Show How to make money using related other platforms:. Linktree. Blogger. Amazon kit. Canva.
Economyproformacolorpress.com

What’s Trending: Innovations in B2B Marketing

Or, to quote Hamilton, “Scratch that — this isn’t a moment, it’s a movement.”. It started with the idea that B2B doesn’t have to be boring. That led to the realization that B2B can’t afford to be boring — that staid and dry content is no longer a viable option.
Economymartechseries.com

Newswire Explains the What, Why, and How of Digital Marketing in Smart Start Guide

In this Smart Start guide, Newswire explains the what, why, and how of digital marketing to help small to midsize businesses build and nurture their online presence. Newswire, an innovative press release distribution company with a mission to help small and midsize companies in all industries build their online presence through effective media and marketing communication strategies, is sharing its digital marketing expertise in a new Smart Start guide.
Internetmartechseries.com

Scorpion Announces Partnership with Google’s Local Services Ads

Scorpion is the first fully managed marketing technology partner to integrate with Google’s Local Services Ads booking feature, providing an innovative growth-focused solution for their home services customers. Scorpion, a leading provider of technology and services dedicated to helping local businesses thrive, recently announced that they were the first full-service...
Economymarketingweek.com

Ritson on the 10 traits of a successful marketer

There are ten character traits that combine to make better marketers, according to Marketing Week Mini MBA founder and columnist Mark Ritson. Speaking today (10 June) at the Festival of Marketing: Fast Forward, he explained why a rule breaking mentality, curiosity and the willingness to choose are signs of marketing success.
Economyhospitalitynet.org

A New Way To Look At Your Hotel Marketing Campaigns

In a previous post, we discussed how hotel marketers should think of more than just ROI when analyzing their marketing campaigns. When you expand your analysis outside of ROI/ROAS, you will find yourself analyzing more metrics and more guest touchpoints. Here are some traditional digital marketing channels that you could...
BusinessRadio Ink

Cumulus Going Cartop

Cumulus Media has agreed with Adomni to use its cartop advertising network. Adomni has an agreement with Uber OOH that features video-enable screens on the tops of Uber vehicles. The programmatic advertising platform has 460,000 out-of-home digital screens nationally. Cumulus would be the exclusive sales partner of the screens to...
Economythehypemagazine.com

Digital Marketing Strategies for The Entrepreneurially Challenged Start-ups

Starting from the initial stages when the steps are trembling and no sense of security surrounding, it gets tough to keep ongoing. Such is the case for most start-ups taking the initial stages to make a mark in the highly competitive digital world. After setting up a business, a very crucial step is to get recognition. Unless a number of people who can be a potential client know about the business. A business needs to stand out from the competitors and better understand the business to the interested targets. It gets tough to find the right fit when there is already too much going on. It is recommended for such aspects to find a suitable digital marketing partner. It will not only rescue the business in terms of digital marketing but will also give an assurance that a guardian angel is there to take care of the most important aspect of public outreach.