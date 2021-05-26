In This Together
In public media, TV and radio stations in the same city or even within a university traditionally have seen each other as competitors for the loyalty of local viewers, listeners and members. But as mergers, signal expansions and newsroom collaborations have showed the benefits of coming together, those attitudes are shifting. To meet the changing needs and expectations of audiences and donors within the competitive landscape of digital media, collaboration and consolidation are increasingly seen as a strategy for stability and growth. (Illustration: Dan Page)current.org