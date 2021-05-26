Courts Estimate DMX’s Estate Could Be Worth Under $1 Million
DMX was one of music’s most successful acts at the height of his career. Yet despite this, the rapper reportedly left behind an estate that is worth under $1 million. Five of DMX’s 15 children came together to file two separate court documents to estimate their father’s estate. Two of X’s daughters, Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden, filed the first docs in Westchester County on May 10. The second Surrogate’s Court filing came from three of the rapper’s sons, Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean Simmons, on May 21.www.complex.com