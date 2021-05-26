Boys soccer player of the year: Ashley Ridge's Beckham Boomershine

Ashley Ridge goal keeper Beckham Boomershine has impressed coaches across the state and beyond. The senior is the only goal keeper selected for the South Carolina High School Soccer Coaches Association 2021 AAAAA boys all-state team and the only keeper selected to represent South Carolina in the 2021 Clash of the Carolinas all-star match. The two prestigious nods, along with his other accomplishments in high school and club ball, serve as evidence he is one of the top keepers in the state.