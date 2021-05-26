Season 46 Finale of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Was a Tearful, Yet Joyous Sendoff

Bowen Yang may have only just completed his second season on “Saturday Night Live” but you wouldn’t know it from the level of impact he’s had on the show. This season, the actor was part of multiple headline-grabbing moments, emerging as a breakout star while still only being a featured player. Yang found his second season to be more comfortable than the first, despite the COVID protocols disrupting the typical flow of production. “I think in some ways the comfort was there and I definitely knew who to go to in terms of collaborating and how to execute on things,” says Yang in an exclusive new webchat for Gold Derby. Watch the video interview above.