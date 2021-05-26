Season 46 Finale of ‘Saturday Night Live’ Was a Tearful, Yet Joyous Sendoff
NBC's "Saturday Night Live" has been a saving grace during a year of unpredictability, especially after months of social distancing and separation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, people got to look forward to inviting the cast of SNL into their living rooms every weekend for a moment of laughter and relief. Season 46 then became a time capsule for the pandemic and the 2020 presidential election. In the season finale, SNL used their platform to discuss social issues in the only way they know how: through comedy.