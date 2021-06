An El Paso County woman who posed as her teenage daughter at the girl's middle school for nearly an entire day has taken to YouTube to explain why she did it. I saw the story this weekend after it was shared by our partners at News 10, and I'll admit that my mind went to weird places when I read the headline. What was this lady's deal? Was she crazy? Was she going to beat up a bully? Was she a creeper? Was she looking for attention?