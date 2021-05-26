Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

The Dark Waters Edition: An Discussion with Environmental Attorney Rob Bilott

legaltalknetwork.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRob Bilott, the renowned attorney leading the fight against the spread of deadly “forever chemicals,” the author of acclaimed memoir “Exposure: Poisoned Water, Corporate Greed, and One Lawyer’s Twenty-Year Battle Against DuPont,” and the subject of the 2019 legal thriller “Dark Waters,” sits down with host Jonathan Amarilio to discuss his struggle on behalf of tens of thousands of poisoned Ohio and West Virginia residents and his ongoing efforts to stop the use of toxins that have contaminated nearly all of humanity.

legaltalknetwork.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
West Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dark Waters#Dupont#Chemicals#Environmental Toxins#Battle Against Dupont#Poisoned Water#Humanity#Corporate Greed#Fight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Environment
Related
Cheyenne, WYmassachusettsnewswire.com

Encore Green Environmental (EGETL) announces purchase of water treatment technology equipment formerly known as NOMAD

New Tech Ensures Pathway for Soil Health, Carbon Capture for ESG. CHEYENNE, Wyo. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Encore Green Environmental Technologies & Licensing (EGETL) announces the purchase of water treatment technology equipment formerly known as NOMAD from XRI/Fountain Quail. “The NOMAD desalination technology is the most capable, reliable,...
Lexington, KYlanereport.com

Kentucky American Water announces 2021 environmental grant program recipients

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky American Water has awarded a total of $8,800 to recipients of the 2021 American Water Environmental Grant Program. The program supports innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water, and groundwater supplies within Kentucky American Water’s service area. This year, the...
Cheyenne, WYmaryvilleforum.com

Encore Green Environmental Technologies and Licensing Announces Water Desalination Technology Purchase

New Tech Ensures Pathway for Soil Health, Carbon Capture for ESG. CHEYENNE, Wyo., June 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Encore Green Environmental Technologies & Licensing (EGETL) announces the purchase of water treatment technology equipment formerly known as NOMAD from XRI/Fountain Quail. “The NOMAD desalination technology is the most capable, reliable,...
Tennessee Statechattanoogapulse.com

Tennessee American Water Awards 2021 Environmental Grants

Supporting local organizations who address a watershed protection need, Tennessee American Water has awarded a total of $10,100 through its 2021 environmental grant program. The Tennessee American Water Environmental Grant Program supports local organizations with environmental initiatives focused on community-based and sustainable projects. “As a leader in environmental stewardship, Tennessee...
Sacramento, CAlosrios.edu

Environmental Technology

This course provides an introduction to quantitative analysis of wastewater and water processes. Topics covered include general math, including significant figures and proper rounding, applicable algebraic and geometry equations, unit analysis, volumes, flows, pressures, conversions, solution strengths, and applicable laboratory and chemistry equations used in water and wastewater treatment operations.
MinoritiesPosted by
WITF

Intersection of Race & Religion

Religion has a deep and prominent history in the lives of Black Americans. On the next Toward Racial Justice, we’ll explore the intersection of race and religion. Join us Thursday, June 24 at 7pm on WITF’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Religion has long played an important role in African...
Detroit, MIlegalnews.com

Attorney/author to discuss Tulsa Black Wall Street Massacre

Wayne State University Law School will present the online lecture “1921-2021: The Centennial Discussion on the Tulsa Black Wall Street Massacre” on Wednesday, June 16, from 7 to 9 p.m. This online program will mark the centenary of the Tulsa Black Wall Street Massacre with attorney Hannibal B. Johnson, the...
New York City, NYDaily Gazette

EDITORIAL: New York drinking water about to get safer

Turning on the water in your house shouldn’t be a leap of faith. We’ve got too much scientific knowledge and too much technology and too much experience with the health consequences of contamination to allow potentially toxic chemicals to taint our water supply and go undetected. In a situation where...
Public Healthciviccentertv.com

SEMCOG Official Discusses Lessons from the Pandemic and One Water Initiative

Trevor Layton, Communications Manager at the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG) joins the program to discuss the “One Water” Project, as well as other future initiatives. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for more information on the Megacast and...
Wichita, KSWichita Eagle

Deciding to get the Covid vaccine can be like jumping into dark waters | Commentary

We are standing on the edge of deep water on a hot summer night. We know once we get in the water it will cool our skin, wash the day’s grime from our hair, and give us that sense of calm that comes after the swim is over. But right now, that water looks cold, dark, and mysterious. One of our friends has been swimming here their entire life, they are an “expert” so to speak. When the water’s edge was first beneath our feet and undisturbed, they were the first to jump in. They show us the water is safe and give us directions on how to get in.
Astronomyfutilitycloset.com

In the Dark

In 1963, French geologist Michel Siffre descended into a glaciated cavern under the French-Italian Maritime Alps and spent more than two months without sun to “investigate time, that most inapprehensible and irreversible thing.” He could telephone scientists on the surface, who recorded the time of each call, but they never told him the time or date. From his diary:
Educationwvpublic.org

Education And Poetry On This West Virginia Morning

On this West Virginia Morning, we launch a new summer-long series focused on education. “Closing the COVID Gap” will explore the challenging road ahead for educators, students, and families as they work together to close the learning gap created by the pandemic. Also, in this show, we have a conversation with West Virginia poet laureate Marc Harshman.
Newark, NJwqpmag.com

EPA, Newark to Discuss Lead in Drinking Water

The community roundtable will start at 2:00 p.m. (EDT). The U.S. EPA will host a community roundtable discussion with organizers representing Newark, New Jersey, to highlight the city’s challenges with lead in drinking water. According to the EPA press release, this roundtable discussion, along with nine others being held across...
Agricultureagdaily.com

New York law pushes tricky patchwork approach for modern pesticides

The Birds and Bees Protection Act would prohibit the use of neonicotinoid insecticides, but decisions based on questionable data leave family farmers in a bind. This week the New York legislature began advancing the Birds and Bees Protection Act. If it passes both chambers and is signed into law by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the law will prohibit the use of neonicotinoid insecticides in the state. It also expands the Department of Environmental Conservation’s power to regulate any pesticides that allegedly harm bees, pollinators, or birds.
Justice, WVptonline.net

Justice says W. Va. vaccine lottery is off to a strong start

CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s new vaccine lottery is off to a strong start. More than 70,000 vaccinated residents of West Virginia have already signed up for the lottery in hopes of winning a million dollars come June 20. Governor Jim Justice announced the news Tuesday during his bi-weekly virtual pandemic...