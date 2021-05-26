Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

First Winner For Al Wukair At Toulouse

By Robert D. Fierro
thoroughbreddailynews.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaras de Bouquetot's first-season sire Al Wukair (Ire) (by Dream Ahead) was off the mark at Toulouse on Wednesday as the filly Curaro Light (Fr) took the six-furlong conditions race, the Prix de la Route de Saint-Simon. Fourth on debut at Tarbes May 2, the 18-1 shot raced with two behind early before staying on to gain the advantage with 150 metres remaining. Tackled by Le Houlme (Fr) (Recorder {GB}) on the run to the line, the bay dug in to score by a short head for the Maurizio Guarnieri stable. She is the only known foal out of an unraced half-sister to the G2 Prix Maurice de Nieuil, G2 Prix Kergorlay and G3 Prix de Lutece-winning stayer Verema (Fr) (Barathea {Ire}). The third dam is the G1 Prix de Diane heroine Vereva (Ire) (Kahyasi {Ire}), a half to the fellow Aga Khan luminary and sire Valanour (Ire). getting up in the last 150 metres and winning by a short head.

www.thoroughbreddailynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toulouse#La#Race#Dream Ahead#Cond#Gd#Curaro#Redoute S Choice Lcb#Tvg#B Mlle M L Collet#Debut#G3 Prix#Ire#Fr#G1#Tarbes#Diane Heroine Vereva#Video
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Horse Racing
News Break
Sports
Related
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

NASCAR's longest race and first-time winners

NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson (pictured second from the right) was the first driver to capture their first win at the 600. He would go on to win a total of 105 races, a number only eclipsed by Richard Petty himself.
WorldSkySports

Royal Ascot: Kaufymaker to set tone for Wesley Ward's team of American raiders

Wesley Ward is delighted to be back in Britain as he saddles another strong team of runners for Royal Ascot next week. It is 12 years since the then little-known American became the first US-based trainer to land a winner at the showpiece meeting, with Strike The Tiger claiming a 33-1 victory in the Windsor Castle. The following day, he sent out Jealous Again to win the Queen Mary Stakes.
Sportsqatar-tribune.com

Al Shaqab Racing’s Mounjared Al Cham wins Prix BA Toustem

Mounjared Al Cham went one better on Wednesday winning by an impressive 5-length margin, the Prix BA Toustem at La Teste De Buch in France. A talented Group performer as a 3-year-old, when he finished 3rd in the Gr.1 PA Al Rayyan Cup and again 3rd in the Gr.1 PA Qatar Arabian Trophy des Poulains, the Al Shaqab Racing and Nada Moussali-owned Mounjared Al Cham (FR) (Azadi x Al Moutawakila) only made one racecourse appearance as a 4-year-old last year when injured finishing 5th in the Gr.3 PA Prix Nefta-Dormane.
Worldgeegeez.co.uk

Thunder Kiss takes Munster Oaks glory for Ger Lyons

Thunder Kiss scored her first Group victory when taking the Munster Oaks Stakes at Cork for Ger Lyons and Colin Keane. The four-year-old was second on her Group Three debut when contesting the Blue Wind Stakes at Naas last time, missing out by three-quarters of a length after coming home behind Insinuendo.
Sportsracing.com

Williams quietly notching Stakes success

Flying under the radar is not an expression used often to describe the innovative and sometimes verbose Craig Williams, but somehow the big-race expert has managed to do just that in four weeks of feature racing in Queensland. Oddly, the nine-time premier Melbourne rider is well off the pace in...
Combat Sportsscoopcube.com

Boxing: “It’s a first step,” says Toulouse Sofiane Oumiha, who qualified for the Olympic Games in Tokyo

The essentials The boxer, runner-up Olympic champion 2016 in Rio, confirmed his qualification for the games at the TQO in Villebon in Essonne today. He was the favorite and he was right on the date. On Saturday, June 5th, in the early afternoon, Sofiane Oumiha dominated the Moldovan Alexandru Paraschiv in the Villebon-Ring (Essonne), where the European Olympic qualifying tournament is taking place, to confirm his qualification for Tokyo. Satisfaction and great luck for the boxer from Toulouse: “Relieved, yes, but I had to limit myself to Tokyo, it was a personal commitment,” confided the Olympic runner-up in Rio after his fight.
Animalsgeegeez.co.uk

Appleby eyeing American assignment for Newbury victor Creative Flair

Creative Flair is set to be prepared for a trans-Atlantic mission next month after adding her name to an illustrious roll of honour with victory in the Betfair British EBF Stakes at Newbury. Subsequent Irish Oaks heroine Great Heavens (2012), dual Group One winner Speedy Boarding (2015) and top-class filly...
Sportssingletrackworld.com

Matt Walker Extends Contract with Madison Saracen

Madison have today announced that Matt Walker has extended his partnership with the brand until 2024. We are delighted to have Matt agree to continue to ride for Madison Saracen until at least 2024. Matt’s work ethic, focus and drive to win races is exactly what we are looking for in a rider as well as being such a great ambassador for all the brands behind the team.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Great Max stakes Chesham claim with triumphant Newbury bow

Great Max appears to have earned himself a last-minute ticket to Royal Ascot after making a winning debut for Michael Bell in the Betfair Racing…Only Bettor Podcast Novice Stakes at Newbury. A 260,000 guineas yearling purchase for owners Amo Racing Limited, the Wootton Bassett colt was a 4-1 shot for...
Animalsgeegeez.co.uk

Varian retains faith in Third Realm

Roger Varian is confident Third Realm still has a “big future” ahead of him after finishing fifth in the Cazoo Derby. The Sea The Stars colt beat Charlie Appleby’s Epsom hero Adayar when claiming top honours in the Lingfield Derby Trial last month. That form was turned on its head...
Sportsgeegeez.co.uk

Real Appeal bags Ballycorus honours for Harrington

Real Appeal quickened up smartly to deny Lord Of The Lodge an all-the-way win in the Ballycorus Stakes at Leopardstown. Karl Burke’s Lord Of The Lodge looked set to make the journey from North Yorkshire worthwhile when he grabbed an early lead under Gavin Ryan and led his rivals a merry dance.
SportsThe Independent

‘Incredible’ Stradivarius on verge of more Royal Ascot history

Stradivarius is chasing a remarkable fifth consecutive win at Royal Ascot next week – with a record-equalling fourth Gold Cup in his sights. The leading light among John and Thady Gosden’s stellar team of older horses, if the seven-year-old prevails again on Thursday, he will join Yeats as the most successful in the history of the feature race of the meeting.
AnimalsThe Guardian

Talking Horses: Serpentine on course for historic Derby-Gold Cup double

An unexpected obstacle appeared on Friday between Stradivarius and a record-equalling fourth win in the Ascot Gold Cup next week, when Aidan O’Brien added Serpentine, the easy winner of the 2020 Derby at Epsom last July, to the field for the Royal meeting’s feature event at the £30,000 supplementary stage.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Scurry fits bill for Atalis Bay

Marco Botti is hoping Atalis Bay can vindicate the decision to bypass Royal Ascot in favour of the Coral “Beaten By A Length ” Free Bet Scurry Stakes at Sandown. A winner of four of his eight races to date, Atalis Bay struggled to keep tabs on Tim Easterby’s impressive Winter Power at York last time out – but given she is among the leading fancies for the King’s Stand, there was no disgrace in that.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Thunder Moon on Royal redemption mission for O’Brien

Joseph O’Brien has put a line through Thunder Moon’s disappointing display in the 2000 Guineas and hopes he can bounce back in the St James’s Palace Stakes next week. The event for three-year-old colts at Royal Ascot usually brings together the Guineas formlines along with those who missed the Classics for one reason or another.
Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Bob Baffert wants ALL of the urine

The results of the world’s most famous horse race will be decided by a pissing contest. Unfortunately, that’s not a metaphor. The latest twist in Bob Baffert’s efforts to remain atop the Kentucky Derby 147 toteboard are all centered around Medina Spirit’s urine. The horse infamously failed a post-race drug test, testing positive for betamethasone. The initial results revealed the three-year-old had twice the legal limit of the anti-inflammatory, with a split-sample consequently confirming those results.
SportsThe Independent

‘Extraordinary athlete’ Dettori is Gosden’s Royal Ascot banker

John Gosden has hailed Frankie Dettori as an “extraordinary athlete” as the pair once again seek to take Royal Ascot by storm. Since reuniting in 2015, Gosden and Dettori have enjoyed countless big-race successes, with many coming during the Italian’s favourite meeting of the season. Dettori has been leading rider...