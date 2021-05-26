First Winner For Al Wukair At Toulouse

Haras de Bouquetot's first-season sire Al Wukair (Ire) (by Dream Ahead) was off the mark at Toulouse on Wednesday as the filly Curaro Light (Fr) took the six-furlong conditions race, the Prix de la Route de Saint-Simon. Fourth on debut at Tarbes May 2, the 18-1 shot raced with two behind early before staying on to gain the advantage with 150 metres remaining. Tackled by Le Houlme (Fr) (Recorder {GB}) on the run to the line, the bay dug in to score by a short head for the Maurizio Guarnieri stable. She is the only known foal out of an unraced half-sister to the G2 Prix Maurice de Nieuil, G2 Prix Kergorlay and G3 Prix de Lutece-winning stayer Verema (Fr) (Barathea {Ire}). The third dam is the G1 Prix de Diane heroine Vereva (Ire) (Kahyasi {Ire}), a half to the fellow Aga Khan luminary and sire Valanour (Ire). getting up in the last 150 metres and winning by a short head.