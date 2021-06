Jack Harlow’s DJ is facing murder charges according to ABC News. Ronnie Luciano, has been indicted for murder and tampering with evidence in relation to the shooting. The shooting took place earlier this month inside Vibes Restaurant and Ultra Lounge in Louisville, Kentucky on the weekend of the Kentucky Derby. Reportedly, the police said they found a 37-year-old woman, who has been identified as Kamira Nash, dead after the shooting took place while working at the nightclub at the time of the shooting. Another man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot.