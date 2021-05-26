Hints from Heloise: Compulsive behavior
How are you holding up? With the vaccine rollout going relatively smoothly, our lives may be returning to a sense of normalcy this year. The pandemic might have brought to the surface many fears in our lives. How do you cope with fear? You can choose to turn to compulsive behavior -- repeating a task over and over (gambling, drinking, eating, sex, exercising, shopping, hoarding) -- with the hopes it will improve your situation, but alas, it doesn't.lompocrecord.com