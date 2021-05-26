Cancel
Humboldt County, CA

Five Unpermitted SoHum Grows Taken Down for a Total of 21,000 Plants Eradicated Yesterday, Sheriff’s Office Says

By LoCO Staff
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On May 25, 2021, deputies with the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team (MET) served five search warrants to investigate illegal cannabis cultivation in Southern Humboldt County. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, Humboldt County Department of Health and Human Services Environmental Health - HazMat Unit, Humboldt County Code Enforcement, CAL FIRE and the California State Water Resources Control Board assisted in the service of the warrants.

