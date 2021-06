Fans of the Home Shopping Network (HSN), beware: U.S. officials have announced a recall alert for a popular product that's been on the market since 2015. HSN has received more than 220 reports of incidents involving the products in question and 100 notices of injury by customers who used the items. As a result, the company is now advising consumers to immediately discontinue their use of the products. Read on to find out if you've got one of these potentially dangerous devices in your home, and what to do about it if you do.