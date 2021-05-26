Compliance Risks Spurred by the Pandemic Can’t be Ignored
Amid the far-reaching disruptions caused by the pandemic, safeguarding client relationships, maintaining seamless delivery of legal services and supporting an engaged and productive (and largely remote) staff have been critical priorities. As law firm and legal department leaders manage these and other health, safety and business continuity matters, they are facing growing compliance risks they can’t be ignored. Changes in operational procedures and data security triggered by remote work arrangements and virtual communications channels are just a couple areas where legal teams are working to ensure compliance programs are up-to-date, effective and resilient.legaltalknetwork.com