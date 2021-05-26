Compliance Risks Spurred by the Pandemic Can’t be Ignored

Companies will return to work soon, but things might take a while until they return to their normal pace – and that is totally fine. Returning to work after the coronavirus pandemic is exciting for everyone, but there are some legal issues to explore before that can happen. How can businesses function at a normal pace? How can they re-open safely? How can your employees feel protected at all times? And most importantly, what guidance should you get? Some employees might not be too tempted to go back to work while others might be more excited than ever, argues mimy employer and HR specialist, Christina Wagner. How can you coordinate these groups and what are some strategies for reopening your company’s doors?