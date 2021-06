Britney Spears has more to say about her 13-year conservatorship. After the pop titan's bombshell court heart on Wednesday (June 23), the entertainer, 39, took to Instagram to sound off on what's been happening with her on the personal front. "I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL," she wrote on the social media platform. "I apologize for pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years … I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me."